West Berkshire Community Connect is expanding

West Berkshire Community Connect on-demand bus service launched in early 2024 connecting the Northwest Downlands area of West Berkshire with Newbury, it has been a great success providing an expanded service with new connections, attracting new passengers.

Moving away from the conventional timetabled bus routes, the service puts control in the hands of passengers, offering the flexibility to book journeys through the website, user-friendly app, or dedicated phone service.

Building on this success we are pleased to announce we have launched a new operating area connecting select villages in West Berkshire with Thatcham and the A4 between Thatcham and Theale. The new operating area is called Thatcham Connect.

The new operating area replaces the 41 and 44 services and operates Monday to Friday, but not on bank holidays.

In addition to the on-demand service some timetabled journeys remain with an early morning and late afternoon service running Monday to Friday between Thatcham Broadway and Aldermaston, and a shopper service going to Calcot Sainsbury's on Monday/Wednesday, and on Fridays to Thatcham Broadway.

Key features of the Community Connect service include:

Flexibility at your fingertips: passengers can easily book their journeys via the user-friendly website, dedicated app, or via phone, putting control in their hands, rather than waiting for a timetabled bus.

Tailored journeys for rural areas: due to the rural nature of the district with limited public transport available, these services are socially necessary for people to commute for education, employment, and medical appointments.

Responsive and efficient: The dynamic nature of the Community Connect bus adapts to passengers' needs, ensuring optimal efficiency and responsiveness in meeting transportation demands.

Environmentally friendly: buses are good for the environment as they can transport large amounts of people at the same time, rather than single or low occupancy cars on the road. This service is a zero-emission bus and is the first electric minibus for the fleet.

Cllr Stuart Gourley, Executive Member for Environment and Highways at West Berkshire Council, said:

"We're pleased to introduce another Community Connect on-demand bus service but this time for those around the Thatcham areas. This will give residents greater flexibility and access to essential services, shops, and social events. "This service is all about enhancing mobility and independence for our residents, making travel more convenient and reducing reliance on cars. "We're committed to supporting sustainable, accessible transport solutions, and we hope this new zero-emission Thatcham Community Connect bus will make a positive impact for our residents."

Further information is available on: West Berkshire Community Connect: On-demand Transport.

This exciting extension to West Berkshire Community Connect been made possible by funding from HM Government, given to West Berkshire Council after submission of the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).