Have your say on the main changes to the Local Plan Review

The Local Plan sets out planned development for West Berkshire and guides decisions on future development proposals

West Berkshire Council's public consultation on the main changes to the district's Local Plan 2022- 2039 is now live.The Local Plan sets out planned development for West Berkshire and guides decisions on future development proposals in line with the needs of the district.

The Public Examination stage began earlier this year with a number of public hearings - the last of which took place on 3 October 2024. During this process, the Planning Inspector required additional sites to be identified to address a shortfall in the number of houses to be delivered within the next five years. Consequently the Council put forward the following amendments and additions to the plan:

An increase in the number of homes in North East Thatcham from 1,500 to 2,500, including a master plan Supplementary Planning Document

Additional sites proposed for housing at:

Henwick Park, Bowling Green Rd Thatcham - approximately 225 homes

East of Regency Park Hotel Thatcham - approximately 45 homes

Pincents Lane, Calcot - approximately 138 homes

Land north of Pangbourne Hill Pangbourne - approximately 25 homes.

These sites achieve the enhanced housing numbers the inspector expected to have in the Local Plan.

The Government requires every Local Plan to be reviewed at least once every five years. Our current Local Plan sets out our planning policies up to 2026, and this latest review, if approved, will take us up to 2041.

Regularly reviewing the Local Plan ensures the Council will meet both the current and emerging housing needs of the district. It sets the strategy for distributing development and policies for protecting, conserving, and enhancing the natural built and historic environment.

Speaking about the Local Plan Review,Councillor Denise Gaines, Deputy Leader, and Executive Member for Planning said,

"We have now reached the next key milestone in the Local Plan process after a long and difficult journey. The council has been put in the most challenging position of being told to progress this plan by Central Government. We were ready to vote to withdraw the plan, but we were directed to proceed to examination by the Secretary of State. The sites identified in the main modifications are extremely contentious with many residents in West Berkshire, but we are in the invidious position of having to proceed to consultation. "If we do not continue to work with the Inspector then there is a very high probability that the development of the Plan will be taken over by Central Government and the Council will lose any influence and control over the process at considerable cost to our residents. "The Inspector now requires that we carry out a full public consultation on the main modifications which will give you, our communities, another opportunity to highlight your views and concerns to the Inspector."

The consultation was live from Friday 6 December and runs until Friday 31 January 2025. Residents are encouraged to have their say at https://www.westberks.gov.uk/lpr-proposed-main-modifications

Following the consultation the Council will be able to make a brief written response to any submissions received. All submissions and the Council's response will then be sent to the Inspector so that he can prepare his final report.