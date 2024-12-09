Virginia Partnership for Gaming & Health Joins 2024 Gift Responsibly Campaign to Raise Awareness of Youth Gambling Risks

VPGH Logo

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Partnership for Gaming and Health (VPGH) today announced its commitment as a participant of the 2024 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining lotteries and community organizations across North America and around the world to raise awareness about the risks of underage lottery use. The campaign is organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and supported by the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL).

Research shows that the earlier a person’s participation or exposure to gambling is in childhood, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Gambling exposure during childhood is often through some kind of lottery product, such as lottery tickets or scratch offs. Often these items are given to a child by an adult who is unaware of the associated risks.

“In the last year, VPGH has helped nearly 600 people connect with recovery support for problem gambling,” said Jennifer Davis-Walton, VPGH Director of Gambling Services. “Our providers have seen firsthand how problem gambling can impact a person’s emotional, physical, and financial well-being, as well as their relationships with friends and family. That’s why we’re joining the Gift Responsibly Campaign to share these risks and ensure people can access the support they need.”

VPGH has signed on to the 2024 Gift Responsibly Campaign as a participant. During November and December, VPGH will work to promote awareness about the risks of underage lottery use by promoting responsible gambling, as well as recovery resources for those in need of support for problem gambling, on the organization’s website and social media.

“The potential long-term risks associated with underage gambling exposure cannot be understated,” said Keith Whyte, NCPG Executive Director. “We applaud VPGH for their commitment to raising awareness about the risks of youth gambling and for working to educate the community that lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children.”

VPGH works to increase access to treatment for problem gambling by referring individuals to clinical providers and peer recovery services across Virginia. VPGH also provides free training on evidence-based practices to all network providers, as well as community outreach programs to raise awareness about problem gambling and support services.

About the Virginia Partnership for Gaming and Health (VPGH)

The Virginia Partnership for Gaming and Health (VPGH) at Virginia Commonwealth University aims to inspire hope, build support, and foster solutions that empower every Virginian seeking to transform their lives from problem gambling. VPGH partners with the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling to offer a screening helpline where eligible individuals receive direct referrals for treatment and recovery services in their community. If needed, VPGH covers the cost of treatment to ensure every patient’s recovery needs are met. VPGH also provides evidence-based training on problem gambling to its network of clinicians and peer recovery specialists.

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is neutral on legalized gambling. Based in Washington DC, NCPG is the only national nonprofit organization that seeks to minimize the economic and social costs associated with gambling addiction. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline, which offers hope and help without stigma or shame. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.1800gamblerchat.org. Help is available 24/7 – it is free and confidential.

