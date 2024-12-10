Nuada and Carbfix collaborate to offer complete carbon capture and storage solutions

Nuada and Carbfix are creating an end-to-end CCS solution for industrial decarbonisation

Partnership combines advanced carbon capture technology with leading underground mineralization to capture and store industrial CO2 emissions

BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuada and Carbfix have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on delivering integrated carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions aimed at reducing emissions in key sectors, including cement, lime, steel, waste-to-energy, and bioenergy. By uniting Nuada’s innovative carbon capture technology with Carbfix’s transformative and permanent underground CO₂ mineralization method, this partnership offers industrial emitters a decarbonization solution that covers the entire CO2 capture and storage (CCS) value chain.Nuada’s award-winning carbon capture process combines advanced solid sorbents, MOFs, and vacuum pressure swing adsorption (VPSA) technology. This technology achieves high-efficiency CO₂ capture from point-source emissions while overcoming long-standing deployment barriers for carbon capture: energy consumption, integration complexity, and cost.“Nuada is redefining carbon capture, delivering an innovative solution that overcomes key barriers of traditional methods. Our partnership with Carbfix accelerates our pathway to full-scale implementation, creating an end-to-end CCS solution and expanding opportunities for full value chain projects,” said Conor Hamill, co-CEO of Nuada.With over a decade of expertise, Carbfix offers pioneering CO₂ storage technology that accelerates natural mineralization processes by injecting captured CO₂ into porous basaltic rock, where it transforms permanently into stone in less than two years. This cost-effective and safe approach provides a long-term and secure method for storing CO₂ underground.“The climate crisis calls for multi-faceted solutions. Our collaboration with Nuada can bring real results to industry sectors that need solutions at speed and scale. Our permanent and proven mineralisation solution that turns CO2 to stone in under two years together with Nuada's cutting-edge carbon capture technology can be a solution for point-source emitters worldwide” says Edda Sif Pind Aradóttir CEO of Carbfix.With a combined approach, Nuada and Carbfix aim to support industries in their efforts to meet global climate goals through an efficient, integrated carbon capture and storage model.About NuadaNuada is a carbon capture company poised to decarbonise heavy industries through its next-generation point-source capture technology. The company builds energy-efficient filtration machines that capture CO2 from industrial off-gases, empowering emitters in hard-to-abate sectors to reduce their carbon footprint with minimum impact on their bottom line.About CarbfixAt Carbfix, we provide a natural and permanent storage solution by turning CO2 into stone underground in less than two years. Our technology plays a vital part in our mission to significantly contribute to climate recovery through worldwide scaling and further development of safe, underground CO2 mineral storage. We partner with responsible business partners through technical development, consulting, project development and mineral storage services and operations.

