Sisters of the Valley Celebrate Their Tenth Annual Winter Solstice with a big Anniversary Sale
The Sisters Invite Everyone to Visit their Store and Enjoy Big Anniversary Savings
This year's winter solstice fire circle will be more special than ever, as we close one decade and step over the threshold to a new one.”MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Winter Solstice approaches, the Sisters of the Valley are preparing to commemorate a decade-long tradition of reflection and renewal with their tenth Winter Solstice Fire Circle on December 21, 2024. This special milestone also marks ten years of dedication to healing, teaching and promoting sustainable practices, which the Sisters are celebrating with an exclusive anniversary sale.
— Sister Camilla
For ten years, the Winter Solstice Fire Circle has been a time for gathering, gratitude, and setting intentions for the year ahead. It is a spiritual ceremony that symbolizes the Sisterhood’s unwavering commitment to spreading light in the darkest times. In honor of this meaningful occasion, the Sisters are offering automatic discounts across their entire online store, making it easier than ever to explore their unique line of artisanal, handmade products. No coupon is required—just a shared appreciation for the journey they’ve undertaken with their supporters.
The sale starts today and ends at midnight on the Solstice. Sister Camilla explained, "Twelve days of steep discounts, because this year's winter solstice is more special than ever, as we close one decade and step over the threshold to a new one."
Join the Sisters in celebrating this milestone and experience the spirit of the solstice by shopping their anniversary sale. For more information, visit www.sistersofthevalley.org or follow them on social media.
About the Sisters of the Valley
Founded in January 2015, the Sisters of the Valley are dedicated to creating plant-based medicines and fostering sustainable practices. Rooted in ecofeminism and compassion, the Sisters make all their products by the cycles of the moon, and ship worldwide.
