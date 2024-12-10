Sisters of the Valley Celebrate Their Tenth Annual Winter Solstice with a big Anniversary Sale

a fire in the forefront, with the Sisters in veil in the background

At the Winter Solstice Fire Circle

4 sisters, two are using sage bundles that are lit and emitting smoke to cleanse and clear the energies of the other 2 sisters

Preparing for the Solstice Service

4 sisters standing in the winter night beside a fire burning for the winter solstice

Winter Solstice Fire

The Sisters Invite Everyone to Visit their Store and Enjoy Big Anniversary Savings

This year's winter solstice fire circle will be more special than ever, as we close one decade and step over the threshold to a new one.”
— Sister Camilla
MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Winter Solstice approaches, the Sisters of the Valley are preparing to commemorate a decade-long tradition of reflection and renewal with their tenth Winter Solstice Fire Circle on December 21, 2024. This special milestone also marks ten years of dedication to healing, teaching and promoting sustainable practices, which the Sisters are celebrating with an exclusive anniversary sale.

For ten years, the Winter Solstice Fire Circle has been a time for gathering, gratitude, and setting intentions for the year ahead. It is a spiritual ceremony that symbolizes the Sisterhood’s unwavering commitment to spreading light in the darkest times. In honor of this meaningful occasion, the Sisters are offering automatic discounts across their entire online store, making it easier than ever to explore their unique line of artisanal, handmade products. No coupon is required—just a shared appreciation for the journey they’ve undertaken with their supporters.

The sale starts today and ends at midnight on the Solstice. Sister Camilla explained, "Twelve days of steep discounts, because this year's winter solstice is more special than ever, as we close one decade and step over the threshold to a new one."

Join the Sisters in celebrating this milestone and experience the spirit of the solstice by shopping their anniversary sale. For more information, visit www.sistersofthevalley.org or follow them on social media.

About the Sisters of the Valley
Founded in January 2015, the Sisters of the Valley are dedicated to creating plant-based medicines and fostering sustainable practices. Rooted in ecofeminism and compassion, the Sisters make all their products by the cycles of the moon, and ship worldwide.

Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
+1 209-626-6601
About

The Sisters work together on their small farm in Merced County, California, where they make all their products by hand, in a spiritual environment, and by the cycles of the moon. They are not affiliated with any one religion and are patterned after their Beguine ancestors, who were the first organized nurses in the castles of Europe and lived together, worked together and prayed together, independent of organized religion. Everything made by the Sisters is labeled by the cycle of the moon.

Hand-crafted Products by the Sisters of the Valley

