Federal Disaster Assistance for Connecticut Tops $10 Million

More than $10 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 2,454 households in Connecticut following the August 18-19, 2024 Severe Storm, Flooding, Landslides and Mudslides.

As of December 5, Connecticut’s recovery assistance from FEMA includes:

$10,083,522 million in FEMA’s Individual and Households Program (IHP) grants awarded to eligible homeowners and renters in three Connecticut counties. These grants help pay for uninsured and underinsured losses and storm-related damage, including: $6,120,771 million in FEMA housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing. $3,962,751 million in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs, such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare, and medical and dental expenses.





While the deadline to register with FEMA passed on November 19 for those affected by August’s severe storms, FEMA representatives are still available to answer questions and help Connecticut survivors complete their applications. FEMA also encourages applicants to stay in touch, especially if they have a change of address or other updates to their applications.

To view the status of your application, update your application or get answers to questions, survivors can view their application online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading and using FEMA’s Mobile App. You may also call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 to discuss your case with a FEMA representative. Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish and 3 for all other languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight) seven days a week.