Hoosier College & Career Academy Announces NCAA Approval for Credit-Bearing High School Courses

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoosier College & Career Academy (HCCA) is proud to announce that its credit-bearing high school courses are officially approved by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). This milestone ensures that student-athletes enrolled at HCCA can meet the academic requirements for collegiate sports eligibility while benefiting from a personalized online learning experience.

“Receiving NCAA approval for our courses is a significant milestone for Hoosier College and Career Academy,” said David Rarick, Executive Director of HCCA. “This approval creates exciting opportunities for our student-athletes, enabling them to chase their academic and athletic aspirations. We are delighted to offer an education that meets high standards and supports their goals, paving the way for their success in collegiate sports.”

NCAA-approved high school courses at HCCA meet the NCAA’s high academic standards, ensuring that student-athletes are well-prepared for the rigor of college coursework. By completing these courses, students can achieve NCAA eligibility—a critical step for competing in collegiate sports and accessing athletic scholarships and financial aid opportunities.

The NCAA’s eligibility requirements include:

● Graduation from high school

● Completion of a minimum of 16 NCAA-approved core courses

● A minimum GPA in core courses

● A qualifying SAT or ACT test score

● Final amateurism certification from the NCAA Eligibility Center

● Student-athletes aspiring to Division I programs must also meet additional requirements.

HCCA’s unique online learning model enables students to balance rigorous academics with demanding athletic schedules. With the ability to learn at their own pace from any location with internet access, students can maintain focus on both their education and athletic development.

HCCA also ensures that students are supported every step of the way. Licensed teachers provide guidance and individualized instruction, helping students stay on track to graduate and achieve their goals.

To learn more about this approval, please visit: https://hcca.k12.com/blog/school-announcements/high-school-courses-at-hcca-are-ncaa-approved/

About Hoosier College & Career Academy

Hoosier College & Career Academy is dedicated to fostering academic success and career readiness through engaging and personalized online learning. By offering NCAA-approved courses, HCCA empowers student-athletes to meet their academic goals while preparing for opportunities in collegiate athletics.

