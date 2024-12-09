The Rapture by Dr. Dewey W. Williams, Presented by Atticus Publishing

“A Journey Through Faith, History, and the Prophetic Word of God”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Pastor Dewey W. Williams’ latest book, The Rapture , a profound exploration of biblical prophecy and faith. Drawing on over 40 years of ministry and his deep study of the Bible and history, Pastor Williams offers readers a compelling guide to understanding one of Christianity’s most significant events.In his recent interview with Logan Crawford on The Spotlight Network TV, Pastor Williams delved deeper into the themes of his book, discussing its inspiration and the truths it seeks to uncover. Please see the embedded video below for insights into his remarkable journey and the message of The Rapture.Dr. Dewey W. Williams has dedicated his life to ministry and the spread of the Gospel. Born in Roanoke, Virginia, and raised in a pastor’s home, he answered the call to preach in 1977 and has been faithfully serving ever since. With over 40 years of experience as a Senior Pastor, radio and television broadcaster, and itinerant preacher, Pastor Williams has shared the message of Christ in 32 states and eight foreign countries.Currently the Senior Pastor of Belle Meadows Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, Pastor Williams also owns and operates WIGN Radio Station alongside his wife, Sherri. His passion for ministry has led him to start several churches, preach to thousands, and touch countless lives with his message of salvation and hope.Pastor Williams brings his deep faith, life experiences, and extensive biblical knowledge to The Rapture, which is born from his diligent study, walk with God, and the guidance of the Holy Spirit.The Rapture is a testament to Pastor Williams’ unwavering commitment to sharing God’s word and his hope for all to understand the blessings and promises of Scripture.The book is available for purchase on major online bookstores like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and many more. You can also order directly through his website at www.readyforrapture.com , where you can contact Pastor Williams for additional inquiries.

The Spotlight Network on The Rapture by Dr. Dewey Wiatt Williams

