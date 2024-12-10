New Book "Viktor Frankl and the Psychology of the Soul" Challenges Modern Psychology’s Focus on "Self"
Viktor Frankl and the Psychology of the Soul
New book exposes the flaws in self-centric psychology, offering a bold new path focused on meaning, values, and spirituality.
This game-changing book, now available at major retailers and online platforms, takes aim at the current mental health landscape, where "self-help" has become synonymous with self-obsession. "Viktor Frankl and the Psychology of the Soul" reclaims the timeless wisdom of Viktor Frankl, the legendary Holocaust survivor and founder of Logotherapy, to remind readers that real emotional wellness isn't about self-indulgence — it’s about meaning, purpose, and connection with something beyond oneself.
“The self-centric model of psychology is failing us,” says Daniel Schonbuch. “It tells us to love ourselves, but it doesn’t teach us how to face suffering, how to endure, or how to find strength in life's hardest moments. The pursuit of happiness has become a trap. The pursuit of meaning is where true transformation happens.”
WHY THIS BOOK MATTERS
Unlike traditional self-help books that promise "you are enough" and "just think positive," Viktor Frankl and the Psychology of the Soul offers something far more profound. This book invites readers to reframe their understanding of mental health by asking not “What do I want?” but “What does life ask of me?”
Here’s why this book is making waves in the media, podcasting, and wellness circles:
* A Bold Take on Modern Psychology's Flaw — The book exposes how the self-help industry’s obsession with “the self” is leaving people more anxious, isolated, and unfulfilled.
* Meaning Over Happiness — It’s a radical idea: Chasing happiness doesn’t work. Chasing meaning does. This book explains why.
* A Practical Approach to Purpose — No abstract philosophy here. The book offers clear, actionable steps to live a values-driven life with spiritual depth.
* For the Times We’re Living In — With anxiety, burnout, and existential dread on the rise, Viktor Frankl and the Psychology of the Soul is a guide for anyone seeking to navigate uncertainty with strength and purpose.
WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING
“An antidote to the self-love obsession.” — Early reader review
“If you’re tired of hearing ‘just focus on yourself,’ this book will shift your perspective forever.” — Reader
Viktor Frankl and the Psychology of the Soul is quickly becoming a must-read for podcast hosts, TV commentators, and mental health advocates looking to spark thoughtful dialogue with their audiences. Its bold critique of modern psychology’s self-centric philosophy is tailor-made for media personalities looking to stand out in a crowded wellness space.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch, LMFT, is a New York-based psychotherapist, Logotherapy practitioner, and the author of five acclaimed books, including Think Good and It Will Be Good. His videos have been viewed over 200,000 times. As a pioneer of meaning-centered therapy, Schonbuch challenges the mainstream wellness industry’s fixation on "the self" and offers a fresh approach rooted in the timeless principles of Viktor Frankl’s Logotherapy. Through writing, teaching, and therapy, Schonbuch has guided countless individuals toward greater emotional resilience, purpose, and meaning.
