Southwest Urban Ventures Expands Portfolio with New Luxury Home Purchase in Prestigious Scottsdale Community

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southwest Urban Ventures is excited to announce the successful purchase of a single-family home located at 9265 N 115th Street in the highly sought-after, guard-gated community of Stonegate in Scottsdale, Arizona. Led by company owner Ron Cadman, this acquisition marks the beginning of a new luxury transformation project that will reimagine the property with sophisticated design and modern living.Southwest Urban Ventures has plans to execute a comprehensive, high-end renovation, focusing on creating a custom interior, luxurious spa-like master on-suites, and a breathtaking outdoor oasis complete with a private pool. The vision for this property includes a state-of-the-art custom kitchen tailored to meet the needs of the modern chef, featuring premium finishes, innovative design, and elegant functionality.The master suites will be reimagined to provide a serene, spa-inspired experience, combining high-end finishes, luxurious features, and modern amenities that offer comfort and tranquility. Additionally, the exterior spaces will be curated into a personal outdoor retreat with a stunning pool and thoughtfully designed entertainment areas, offering an unmatched blend of relaxation and style.“This is an exciting addition to our growing portfolio,” said Ron Cadman, owner of Southwest Urban Ventures. “Our team is eager to bring our vision to life and transform this property into a luxurious modern sanctuary that blends design, function, and lifestyle.”With its prime location in the exclusive Stonegate community and the expertise of Southwest Urban Ventures’ architectural and design team, this project promises to become a statement of luxury living in Scottsdale.For more information about Southwest Urban Ventures and their upcoming projects, visit www.southwestuv.com About Southwest Urban VenturesLed by Ron Cadman, Southwest Urban Ventures is a premier design and construction firm specializing in custom luxury residential projects that blend innovative design, craftsmanship, and functionality. With a focus on lifestyle and quality, their projects are redefining luxury living in Arizona and beyond.

