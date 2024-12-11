Rapidly Growing, Postsecondary and Career Readiness Platform Level All, Levels The Playing Field for Learners Nationwide

Level All logo

Education technology start-up offers $50,000 in scholarships and free lifetime access

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Success is not an individual journey—it requires mentors, advisors and counselors. Yet access to this support is often limited. Level All is transforming this reality with its innovative platform, delivering expert-curated content and dynamic resources to help users of all ages define and achieve their goals. Covering topics like college applications, financial aid, career development and financial literacy, Level All offers personalized guidance through a growing library of tools and resources.Today, Level All announced a $50,000 scholarship sweepstakes , open to current users and anyone who creates a free account by Jan. 31, 2025.* Free lifetime memberships are also available for a limited time, advancing Level All’s mission to level the playing field for learners nationwide."Students of all ages deserve the opportunity to achieve their educational and career goals, but the necessary expertise and guidance often aren't readily available," said Bill Araskog, Level All co-founder and co-CEO. "Level All is committed to changing that by providing access to personalized, unbiased, expert resources and support that give learners the edge they need to succeed."“Our platform acts like a private coach, tailoring the guidance, expertise and alerts to each user’s unique goals,” added Kevin Kenny, co-founder and co-CEO. “As their journey evolves, so does the content, providing the knowledge they need all in one place, every step of the way.”Level All creates a customized experience by asking users a few simple questions to curate expert-crafted content and tools tailored to their goals. The platform provides interactive resources like templates, deadline alerts and research tools for scholarships, internships and career pathways—all in one seamless experience.In early 2025, Level All will award 42 scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, totaling $50,000. Scholarships can be used for a range of education expenses, including college tuition, high school tuition and continuing education. All current and new users registered by Jan. 31, 2025, will automatically be entered to win.ABOUT LEVEL ALLLevel All is leveling the playing field for every learner nationwide. The easy-to-navigate content platform supports the user's future aspirations through a personalized approach, an expansive library of multimedia content and interactive resources, all of which are developed by leading topic experts, with new content added weekly. Level All learners can effortlessly explore careers, research colleges, access financial aid and scholarship information, and develop skills for life-long success without ever leaving the platform. To date, Level All is supporting tens of thousands of users of all ages, and the platform is trusted by organizations including school districts, workforce development programs and other nonprofits nationwide. To learn more, visit: https://www.levelall.com *NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open only to users of Level All who are US residents 18 years or older, or 13 years or older with parental consent. NY + FL Drawing open only to NY + FL Residents; General Drawing open only to residents of the 48 US States (excluding NY + FL) and DC. Void where prohibited. Beginning 12/3/24 and ending 1/31/25, enter for the chance to win. NY + FL Drawing offers two (2) $1000 prizes; General Drawing offers two (2) $5,000 grand prizes and thirty-eight (38) $1000 prizes. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. For complete Official Rules and entry instructions, including how to enter, entry limitations, prize descriptions, and complete details visit: https://bit.ly/3ZgkckV . Sponsor: Level All 152 W 57th Street, Floor 19, New York NY 10019.

