Officer Involved Death Investigation in Township of Grand Rapids, Wis.

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting an officer involved death investigation in the Township of Grand Rapids, Wood County, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Sunday, December 8, 2024.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., a Township of Grand Rapids police officer responded to a check welfare call at a residence in the 7500 block of Kellner Road in the Township of Grand Rapids, Wis. Upon arrival, the Township of Grand Rapids police officer encountered an uncooperative female and law enforcement officers with the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department and Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist. The female was taken into custody and became unresponsive on the scene shortly after. The female was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. No firearms were discharged during this incident.

Involved law enforcement officers are on administrative duty, per agencies’ policies.

Involved law enforcement officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Wood County District Attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.

