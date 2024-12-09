Esteemed Molecular Biologist Named Winner of 2025 Kimberly Prize

Annual biochemistry and molecular genetics award recognizes a scientist whose molecular discovery has improved human health

Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and the Simpson Querrey Institute for Epigenetics announced today that distinguished biochemist Ron Evans, PhD, professor and director of the Gene Expression Laboratory and March of Dimes Chair in Molecular and Developmental Biology at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, has been named the winner of the annual $250,000 Kimberly Prize in Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics.

He received the prize for his fundamental discovery and characterization of nuclear hormone receptors and their applications for drug development and human health. His pioneering work to discover the receptors of thyroid hormone, vitamin A, and cortisol as founding members of the nuclear receptor superfamily unified endocrine physiology fundamentally advanced the understanding of transcription and identified previously unknown nuclear receptors and ligands. This has ultimately led to drugs to treat human illnesses ranging from liver disease, inflammation and type 2 diabetes mellitus to cancer.

Evans will deliver a public lecture on the Feinberg campus in Chicago, visit with faculty, fellows and students, and attend an award dinner, and give a public lecture on April 30, 2025.

“Dr. Evans has devoted his career to advancing our understanding of hormones and the roles they play in disease,” said Eric G. Neilson, MD, Lewis Landsberg Dean and Vice President for Medical Affairs. “A respected global scientific authority whose ideas have made important advances in therapeutics, he is an ideal recipient of the Kimberly Prize, which recognizes contributions to improving the health of humankind.”

“We are honored to have Dr. Ron Evans as the recipient of the 2025 Kimberly Prize. His body of work exemplifies what we look for in our Kimberly Prize winners for groundbreaking discoveries in biology with proven significance to human health,” said Ali Shilatifard, PhD, the chair and Robert Francis Furchgott Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, and director of the Simpson Querrey Institute for Epigenetics, which awards the annual Kimberly Prize.

“I am delighted to have been selected as this year’s recipient of the Kimberly Prize in Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics,” Evans said. “This prize is special as it honors discoveries that unlock the doors to clinical applications, which is really the goal of our work – having a direct impact on our most challenging diseases.”

About Ron Evans

Evans’ work centers on hormones, both their normal activities and their roles in disease. In 1985 his lab elucidated the complete structure of the human glucocorticoid receptor, which led to the discovery of a nuclear receptor superfamily for steroids, vitamins A and D, thyroid hormone, bile acids, fatty acids and cholesterol metabolites. These hormones activate transcriptional networks that control sugar, salt, calcium and fat metabolism, thereby influencing our daily health as well as treatment of disease.

Evans’ studies revealed that PPARg and a closely related homolog (PPARd) control the storage and burning of fat, respectively, providing new insights into the treatment of obesity and adult-onset diabetes (type 2 diabetes). His work has profoundly advanced our understanding of physiology and transcriptional regulation, while also directly impacting clinical medicine and drug therapy.

Evans, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator from 1985 to 2020, was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 1989, named the 1994 California Scientist of the Year by the California Museum of Science and Industry and was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 1997. He was named to the National Academy of Medicine in 2003 and received the Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award in 2004. The Institute of Scientific Information lists him as one of the 10 most cited scientists of the past two decades. He received his PhD in microbiology from the University of California, Los Angeles, and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Rockefeller University.

More about the Kimberly Prize

The Kimberly Prize, given by Kimberly Querrey in honor of her late husband, Lou Simpson, a Northwestern trustee, alumnus and benefactor, is the largest biochemistry award offered in the United States by a university. It is awarded annually to a scientist who has made outstanding biochemical research contributions to the molecular basis of life with a direct demonstrated link of their discovery into the clinic that improves human health.

The prize is administered by Feinberg through the Simpson Querrey Institute for Epigenetics.

In 2023, the inaugural award was presented to Jennifer A. Doudna, PhD, the Li Ka Shing Chancellor’s Chair and professor in the Departments of Chemistry and of Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of California, Berkeley, for her fundamental biochemical studies providing molecular insight into the function of CRISPR/Cas systems as tools for genome editing and the application of her work to biology and medicine.

Craig Crews, PhD, the John C. Malone Professor of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology and professor of Chemistry, of Pharmacology, and of Management at Yale University received the 2024 award. Crews is also executive director of the Yale Center for Molecular Discovery. He received the prize for his pioneering work in the pharmaceutical field of targeted protein degradation.

Querrey has been instrumental in supporting Northwestern’s passion for basic molecular discoveries and their application to medicine.

“Our program is 100 percent supportive of doing innovative, cutting-edge science, here at Northwestern. Through this prize, we are recognizing nationally and internationally individuals who contribute to that process,” Shilatifard said. “Kimberly and Lou have always been great friends in supporting this extraordinary and essential mission of Northwestern University.”