Health Equity > About Us > News > NUDOCS Program Guides Aspiring Physicians on the Path to Medicine

Northwestern undergraduate students interested in pursuing careers in medicine recently participated in the NUDOCS program, an immersive experience designed to provide hands-on exposure to clinical and community healthcare settings.

Hosted by the Office of Health Equity in collaboration with Northwestern’s Health Professions Advising Office and Weinberg College of Arts & Sciences, NUDOCS offers students a structured pathway to medical school through mentorship, shadowing opportunities, and educational workshops.

“NUDOCs offer a unique opportunity for our Feinberg community to pour into the next generation of physicians,” said Quentin Youmans, MD, Director of Pathway Programs and Student Support. “With our largest cohort to date, we remain steadfast in our mission of creating a future in medicine grounded in clinical excellence and collaboration. This week gives our undergraduate students the tools necessary to solidify that future."

The program launches during spring week and continues throughout the academic year, emphasizing health equity and preparing students to become healthcare leaders who advocate for improved access to care. Participants engage in seminars, panel discussions, and networking opportunities with medical professionals.

By equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and mentorship needed to navigate medical education, NUDOCS continues to serve as a vital stepping stone for aspiring physicians committed to advancing health equity.

Learn more about NUDOCS

More Office of Health Equity news