Interactome Biotherapeutics Forms Scientific Advisory Board for Development of Nerve Injury-Focused EV Therapeutic IB001

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interactome Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing Extracellular Vesicle Therapeutics, is thrilled to announce the appointment of a distinguished group of experts to its Medical and Scientific Advisory Board. These renowned professionals bring decades of combined experience and leadership in their respective fields, further advancing Interactome’s mission to pioneer breakthrough therapies and improve patient outcomes globally.These new members are joining to further refine and focus the organization’s lead program in nerve injury and neuropathic pain. This new advisory board includes:Kenneth Witwer, PhD – Associate Professor of Molecular and Comparative Pathobiology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Dr. Witwer is a leading authority on extracellular vesicles and serves as President of the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles, the field's foremost scientific organization. His contributions to the Minimal Information for Studies of Extracellular Vesicles (MISEV) guidelines have set essential standards for scientific reporting in the field, ensuring high-quality and reproducible research practices. Dr. Witwer’s expertise will guide Interactome's initiatives in extracellular vesicle research, critical to advancing precision medicine.Sharon Ayd, PhD, MBA – A biopharmaceutical industry veteran with over 30 years of experience across all phases of drug development, Dr. Ayd has been pivotal in obtaining FDA approval for numerous drug applications. Currently an adjunct professor in the Master of Science in Law Program at Northwestern University, she previously served as Global Vice President of Research and Development at Fresenius Kabi USA, where she led a successful turnaround of the Innovation & Development Center. As former Chief Scientific Officer at Pinnacle Biologics, Inc., she revitalized an orphan-designated oncology drug pipeline. Her experience will be invaluable in advancing Interactome’s product development and regulatory strategies.Shawn Tierney, DC, RMSK – A musculoskeletal sonologist and leader in regenerative medicine, Mr. Tierney operates multiple clinics in Southern California. He is an expert in nerve hydro-dissection and serves as global faculty teaching ultrasound guided injection methodologies across the globe. His collaborative work with other regenerative medicine pioneers, including Dr. Matt Cook and Dr. Ahvie Herskowitz, underscores his commitment to advancing innovative therapeutic techniques in musculoskeletal health, a key area for Interactome. He is an expert in traumatic brain injury, nerve damage and neuropathic pain generators.Ahvie Herskowitz, MD – With over four decades of expertise in cardiology, immunology, neurology, and regenerative medicine, Dr. Herskowitz is recognized as one of the most experienced anti-aging functional doctors in the United States. He is a former Clinical Professor of Medicine at UCSF and the Founder of Anatara Medicine, a multidisciplinary integrative health center in San Francisco. His expertise will support Interactome’s efforts in developing therapies that target age-related and complex chronic conditions.Richard P. Jacoby, DPM – President of Extremity Health Centers and Regenerative Medical Partners, Dr. Jacoby is a distinguished podiatric surgeon with expertise in nerve disorders, regenerative medicine, and metabolic health’s impact on neuropathy . He is a Fellow of the American Board of Podiatric Surgery and has authored multiple influential best-selling books, including Sugar Crush and Unglued, which examine the role of nutrition, metabolic health, and stem cell signaling in managing neuropathic pain. Dr. Jacoby’s experience will enhance Interactome’s focus on integrative approaches to chronic conditions, especially those affecting peripheral nerve malformations.“We are honored to welcome this exceptional group of experts to our advisory board,” said Adam Koster, CEO of Interactome Biotherapeutics. “This board was hand-selected to provide the organization with definitive bench-to-bedside expertise with a near-term focus on our lead program in nerve injury and neuropathic pain. These experts’ profound knowledge and unique insights will significantly bolster our current focus to finalize our IND-enabling initiatives to leverage EVs for Neuropathic pain, helping us to bring innovative treatments to market efficiently and safely.”This announcement marks a significant step forward as Interactome Biotherapeutics builds momentum following its successful licensing collaboration with Dr. Michael Chopp, Vice Chairman of Research in Neurology at Henry Ford Health . The Medical and Scientific Advisory Board will be instrumental in guiding the company’s strategic vision and fostering the scientific excellence needed to improve patient lives through cutting-edge biotherapeutics and the organization’s upcoming adjuvant EV-enhanced Gene Therapy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.