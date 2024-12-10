TaxDome Announces Client Insights Report: What Taxpayers Expect from Their Accountants in 2024

Research Highlights Demand for Secure Technology, Personalized Communication, and Faster Turnaround Times

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TaxDome , the award-winning premier practice management solution for tax professionals, bookkeepers and full-service accounting firms, has released its highly anticipated 2024 Client Satisfaction Report . Unlike traditional industry reports that rely on vendor input, this report goes straight to the source—surveying 1,000 U.S. taxpayers to reveal what they truly want from their accountants. Developed in partnership with Dr. Gina Slejko, Associate Professor of Marketing at Colorado State University, the report uncovers actionable insights for the accounting industry.This first-of-its-kind report reveals a dramatic shift in client expectations, with findings that highlight the need for seamless technology, proactive communication, and personalized service. With a 95% confidence level and rigorous methodology, the report provides invaluable data to help firms adapt to the evolving needs of their clients. On December 19, TaxDome will be hosting a free live webinar with expert panelists to share their findings and implications.“The results are clear: Technology and trust go hand in hand,” said Ilya Radzinsky, co-founder of TaxDome. “Our research shows that clients are no longer satisfied with traditional practices. They demand modern, secure tools and a personalized approach that prioritizes efficiency and transparency. Firms that fail to meet these expectations risk falling behind.”Key Findings: What Clients Demand in 2024- Tech-Driven Trust: 87% of clients expect their accountant to leverage secure, user-friendly technology. Secure web portals for document sharing, e-signatures, and real-time updates are now considered standard practice.- Proactive Communication: 84% of clients value timely updates and clear, personalized communication throughout the tax process, while 73% want to understand why specific actions are recommended.- Faster Service: 1 in 5 clients are willing to pay up to 50% more for faster turnaround times, emphasizing the importance of efficiency in today’s competitive landscape.- Data Security: With 89% of clients seeking reassurance about data safety, the importance of SOC 2-certified systems with features like two-factor authentication cannot be overstated.- Ease of Use: 79% of respondents prioritize easy-to-use tools, favoring all-in-one platforms over fragmented solutions.The report also highlights TaxDome's recommendations for helping accounting professionals meet client expectations and stay competitive. TaxDome recommends firms focus on secure, user-friendly technology like client portals to simplify interactions, paired with clear, proactive communication through real-time updates and smooth onboarding. By tailoring the experience to each client—offering transparency for detail-oriented clients and efficiency for hands-off ones—firms can deliver the modern, personalized service clients demand.“Client satisfaction is the new competitive edge,” added Radzinsky. “Our goal at TaxDome is to equip firms with the tools and insights they need to thrive in this fast-changing industry.”To learn more about TaxDome and its solutions for tax professionals and accountants, visit http://www.TaxDome.com About TaxDomeLaunched in March 2017, TaxDome was born out of a deep understanding of the unique needs within the tax and accounting industry. With a mission to enhance relationships between tax, bookkeeping and accounting professionals and their clients, streamline business operations, and boost profitability, TaxDome is dedicated to fostering focused, productive, and happy teams. The result is an intuitive, all-in-one, cloud-based solution for tax practice management, designed for businesses of all sizes.Now serving over 10,000 firms worldwide, TaxDome's global presence spans across more than 25 countries. This wide-reaching impact echoes our commitment to making tax and accounting practices more efficient and profitable, regardless of their location or size.The quality of our service is reflected in the industry recognition we've received. TaxDome is proud to be the winner of the Comprehensive Firm Workflow Solutions category in the 2024 CPA Practice Advisor Readers’ Choice Awards, as well as earning 2nd and 3rd place in five other key categories. Additionally, TaxDome has been named a 'Category Leader' in Accounting Practice Management by GetApp, and consistently ranks as the top tax practice management software by Capterra. Moreover, we have been honored with the G2 awards for 'Momentum Leader', 'High Performer', and 'Small Business Leader'. These accolades affirm our dedication to excellence and the value we bring to our clients worldwide.

