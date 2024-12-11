Eighth annual RegTech100 casts the limelight on the top regulatory technology innovators

RegTech100 Logo RegTech Analyst logo

RegTech Analyst has released the latest edition of its RegTech100 ranking, highlighting the companies financial institutions need to know about in 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2024 -- The 2025 RegTech100 list showcases some of the biggest disruptors and market leaders in regulatory technology helping financial institutions deal with the headwinds caused by technological innovation and regulatory change.The financial industry this year has seen a large increase in regulatory fines, underlining some of the critical challenges that firms face in staying compliant amid growing regulatory scrutiny. In just the first half of 2024, global financial regulators levied 80 fines totaling $263.2m for non-compliance with AML regulations, including KYC sanctions, SARs and transaction monitoring violations.This dynamic regulatory environment is boosting the growth prospects of the RegTech industry as it grew from $12.8bn in 2023 to $15.8bn in 2024. The sector is expected to reach a whopping value of $85.92bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 23.6% over the period.As the sector continues to roar ahead, this led to the selection process for this year’s RegTech100 to be one of the most intense and sought after to date. A distinguished panel of analysts and industry experts examined a longlist of nearly 1,500 businesses, which was produced by RegTech Analyst . The panel looked to highlight the technological solutions as well as risk and compliance offerings that all financial institutions need to be aware of in 2025.RegTech Analyst director of research Mariyan Dimitrov said, “As financial institutions get to grips with the challenges of staying compliant amid rapidly changing regulatory obligations, as well as the growing presence of AI, the importance of working with the right RegTech partner is becoming critical.“This year’s RegTech100 list highlights the leading movers-and-shakers in areas such as communications surveillance, onboarding, risk management and financial crime prevention that are working at the frontline of innovation, seeking to integrate latest AI technologies into their offerings to help financial institutions stay ahead of regulatory updates, improve customer experience and bring operational efficiencies.”Here is a sneak-peak at some of the industry-leading RegTechs which made the list:ACTICO: Provider of Advanced Decision Automation Technology, powering scalable, AI-supported software and SaaS solutions for Regulatory Compliance and Credit Risk ManagementArmadillo: Transforming compliance with pKYC, DD and EDD, offering Global Company Registry Documents, corporate data, PEPs, Sanctions, Adverse Media and IDVCascade Lab: a platform digitizing client data and providing a complete AML/KYC frameworkCOMPLY: Provides innovative solutions designed to address the unique use cases and regulatory challenges faced by financial services firmsComply Exchange: revolutionizes tax compliance with cutting-edge technology solutions, empowering organizations to simplify, centralize, and optimize tax regulatory processesCUBE: a global industry leading RegTech company providing Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI)Fincom: delivers cutting-edge solutions for transaction Sanctions Screening, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of AML complianceFinScan: advanced AML and data quality solutions that help organizations uncover hidden risks and comply with regulations more effectivelyFlagright: AI-native AML compliance & risk managementFOCAL by Mozn: An AI-powered risk and compliance platform, delivering real-time solutions to combat financial crime, streamline operations, and ensure regulatory complianceFullCircl: the first-of-its-kind single orchestration platform that brings regulation fully in step with customer acquisitionFynhaus: banking software solution innovator specialized in regulatory compliance, fraud detection, and financial payment messagingi-Hub is Europe's first centralized repository for digital KYC ongoing due diligence review, supported by KYC outsourcing service integrating KYC mutualizationKnow Your Customer: An award-winning SaaS ecosystem that streamlines Know Your Business (KYB) processes, corporate onboarding, and periodic reviews for businesses globallyLexisNexis Regulatory Compliance: offers compliance registers, alerts, and information-driven solutions which make compliance uncomplicated for GRC professionals globallyLuware Recording: delivers secure, cloud-hosted compliance recording, archiving, and speech analytics, tailored for the financial industryMCO (MyComplianceOffice): A single platform to effectively manage compliance obligations and the regulated activities of the company, employees and third partiesRequirementONE: empowers companies to navigate regulatory change with a platform that digitizes compliance processes for improved efficiency and actionable insightsS&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech: leading provider of trade and transaction reporting, best execution analysis and business intelligence solutions for the financial services industrySalv: a SaaS platform helps detect money laundering, exchange intelligence, and stop fraud more effectivelySmartSearch: a leading provider of digital anti-money laundering and compliance servicesStarCompliance: a leading SaaS provider of employee compliance technology solutionsTrustfull: the company's Identity Intelligence Platform helps businesses stop fraud by silently analyzing digital footprint data in real timeVectice: makes the documenting, governing, and collaborative reviewing of AI/ML models a breezeA full list of the RegTech100 for 2025 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.RegTech100.com

