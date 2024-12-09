Caring For Others to Host a Christmas Food and Clothing Distribution

Caring For Others, Inc. Logo

The nonprofit seeks to eradicate the community’s clothing insecurity in Birmingham, AL on Dec. 14

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring For Others , a 501c3 with a mission to eradicate poverty, is excited to host a Christmas Distribution on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Sixth Ave Baptist Church (1101 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW). The distribution will include food and clothing to local Birmingham residents to aid in the nonprofit’s mission to combat the clothing insecurity epidemic plaguing the community.“We are honored to support the Birmingham community with food and clothes to ensure the holiday season is a magical time for families,” said Caring For Others Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley.Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life. From its humble beginnings 26 years ago, Caring For Others has launched numerous programs including food and clothing distributions like No Bare Soles, Comfort & Care, and Christmas in September and other programs like 1st Impression, All Hands Disaster Relief with Convoy of Care, Feeding Atlanta, CareLoft, Think Tank, International Poverty Forum, and the ERS Scholarship Fund. Additionally, the nonprofit has expanded internationally into Antigua, Belize, Guyana, Guatemala, and the Philippines with microeconomic community empowerment loans, as well as much-needed household goods and clothing.To learn more or support Caring For Others through volunteering or donating please visit www.Caring4Others.org # # #About Caring For Others:Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life. From its humble beginnings 26 years ago, Caring For Others has launched numerous programs including food and clothing distributions like No Bare Soles, Comfort & Care and Christmas in September and other programs like 1st Impression, All Hands Disaster Relief with Convoy of Care, Feeding Atlanta, CareLoft, Think Tank, International Poverty Forum and the ERS Scholarship Fund. Additionally, the nonprofit has expanded internationally into Antigua, Belize, Guyana, Guatemala and the Philippines with microeconomic community empowerment loans, as well as much-needed household goods and clothing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.