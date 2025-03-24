Conductor and Educator Dr. Jason Noble Announces Upcoming Engagements

Noble kicks off slate of performances after recent brain surgery

The recent brain procedure I underwent has been absolutely transformative, and it sets the tone for my initiative to create more opportunities for open dialogue about disabilities in the arts.” — Dr. Jason Noble

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jason Noble , conductor and educator whose PRISM Arts Education Research Initiative transforms how we understand trauma and neurodiversity in music education is excited to announce a slate of professional engagements. These events occur right off the cusp of a recent innovative brain surgery that targeted Noble’s Essential Tremor diagnosis, providing him a substantial breakthrough in his methodology.Along with doing outreach and research in Australia this month and conducting research for his upcoming book, Noble’s upcoming engagements, events and performances include: Chicago International Music Festival : Mar. 31 - Apr. 3 at Chicago Symphony Center Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Concert Band : Apr. 9-12 at Kalahari Resort & Convention Center in the Poconos. (Will include a consortium world premiere of “The Last Flight Out” by Ukrainian-Australian composer Catherine Likhuta)."I am so excited to continue working this year conducting up-and-coming musicians and educating and speaking through a student-led approach. I’m also really excited to consult and speak on the importance of neurodiversity in these spaces," Noble said. "The recent brain procedure I underwent has been absolutely transformative, and it sets the tone for my initiative to create more opportunities for open dialogue about disabilities in the arts.”An internationally acclaimed conductor and educator, Noble serves as Associate Professor of Music at Lehman College (CUNY) while holding concurrent part-time appointments at Columbia University and Manhattan School of Music. His podium appearances include more than twenty featured concerts at Carnegie Hall and performances at premier venues worldwide, from David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center to concert halls in Vienna, Sydney, Helsinki, Budapest, Dublin and Beijing. As a highly sought-after consultant and speaker on music education and neurodiversity, Noble bridges the worlds of performance and groundbreaking educational research through his work with the PRISM Arts Initiative,which illuminates unheard voices in music education.To learn more about Jason Noble please visit jasonnoble.com/. For more information or to arrange an interview, contact Rhythm Communications at mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com or (717) 253-6433.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.