Calzone Anvil Cases Acquires Kangaroo, Expanding Texas Business

Bo Rollins (left), owner of Kangaroo Cases and Joe Calzone, President & CEO, Calzone & Anvil Case Company

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens Manufacturing Capabilities and Customer Service in Southwest Region

Bo Rollins has transformed Kangaroo Cases from a local manufacturer to a formidable competitor in the Southwest market, and we are thrilled to welcome him and his team to the Calzone Anvil family.” — Joe Calzone

DALLAS, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calzone & Anvil Case Company, the nation's leading custom fabricated case manufacturer, today announced the acquisition of Kangaroo Cases, a respected Dallas-based case manufacturer serving the Southwest region for over 35 years. The acquisition marks Calzone's seventh strategic purchase since 1985 and significantly expands the company's manufacturing capabilities and customer service presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

"We have been keeping an eye on Kangaroo Cases for a while now," said Joe Calzone, President and CEO of Calzone & Anvil Case Company. "As Calzone's Dallas location enters its 40th year in 2025, we recognized that expanding our presence in the Southwestern territory required adding an experienced business leader with an entrepreneurial spirit. Bo Rollins has transformed Kangaroo Cases from a local manufacturer to a formidable competitor in the Southwest market, and we are thrilled to welcome him and his team to the Calzone Anvil family."

The acquisition includes Kangaroo's manufacturing assets and workforce, which will enhance production capacity and reduce lead times for customers throughout the region. The integration brings together two companies with aligned core values in quality, culture and customer service. Kangaroo's office staff will manage Calzone's Dallas front office, providing enhanced local customer support.

Bo Rollins, former owner of Kangaroo Cases, has been appointed Chief Growth Officer of Calzone's Dallas operations. "We are honored to join such an iconic brand family and continue to manufacture the best quality cases in the industry while focusing on increasing value for our customers," said Rollins, a proud fifth-generation Texan. "By combining forces, we will be able to increase capacity while also providing new and innovative offerings to a broader range of industries."

In conjunction with the acquisition, Calzone & Anvil Case Company announced the appointment of Phil McKinzey as Southwest District Manager, operating from the Dallas facility. McKinzey brings extensive technology and sales experience from his recent role in management at Sam Ash Music in Dallas.

Carrollton production manager Chris Darmstedter has been building Calzone Cases for over twenty years. He has built an impressive team supplying cases to everyone from Apple to ZZ Top. Darmstedter's expertise in production processes extends to maximizing production machinery output and safety.

The Kangaroo acquisition expands Calzone's reach into diverse sectors including professional A/V, defense, sports, medicine, telecommunications, music, production, broadcast, film, satellites, aerospace and emergency response. Customers will benefit from increased production capacity, faster lead times and enhanced local support while maintaining the personal touch and relationships that have distinguished both companies.

For more information about Calzone & Anvil Case Company and this acquisition, visit calzoneanvil.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.