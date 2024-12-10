Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,447 in the last 365 days.

Internet Rock Band Orbis Max Returns with Tilt-a-Whirl

Orbis Max album cover Tilt-A-Whirl

The new Orbis Max album Tilt-A-Whirl

International internet collective Orbis Max releases its new album on compact disc.

Our goal with each album - and especially Tilt-A-Whirl - is to raise up performance, first and foremost.”
— Craig Carlstrom
RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbis Max returns with a new collection of rock and pop tunes filled with heart and harmony. Tilt-A-Whirl is described by the band as an “unapologetic rock and roll album with a pop pulse.”

The band – comprised of founders Don Baake and Craig Carlstrom, keyboardist Bruce Walker, and vocalist Dw Dunphy – is joined by an all-star list of collaborators: Tim Izzard (Sir Prize and the Tomorrow Knightz), Jim Richey (The PoZers), guitar-slinger Ed Ryan, Lindsay Murray (Gretchen’s Wheel), Martin Holt (65 mph), saxophonist Jonny Viau, and drummer Daniele Silvestri.

"We wanted to make this a true statement piece, adding personal songs that spoke to where we are today," says vocalist and lead lyricist Dw Dunphy, the most recent addition to the band, which has a history reaching back to Poway, California in 1973. "The band spans many generations and locales, so we have much to draw from, but it was always our intention to be as universal in sentiment as possible."

“You Know What You’re Doing,” a collab with Izzard, fl

Donald Dunphy
Orbis Max
+1 732-614-2617
dw.dunphy@orbismax.com

Fields featuring Lindsay Murray (Gretchen's Wheel)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Internet Rock Band Orbis Max Returns with Tilt-a-Whirl

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more