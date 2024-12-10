Internet Rock Band Orbis Max Returns with Tilt-a-Whirl

The new Orbis Max album Tilt-A-Whirl

International internet collective Orbis Max releases its new album on compact disc.

Our goal with each album - and especially Tilt-A-Whirl - is to raise up performance, first and foremost.” — Craig Carlstrom

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbis Max returns with a new collection of rock and pop tunes filled with heart and harmony. Tilt-A-Whirl is described by the band as an “unapologetic rock and roll album with a pop pulse.”The band – comprised of founders Don Baake and Craig Carlstrom, keyboardist Bruce Walker, and vocalist Dw Dunphy – is joined by an all-star list of collaborators: Tim Izzard (Sir Prize and the Tomorrow Knightz), Jim Richey (The PoZers), guitar-slinger Ed Ryan, Lindsay Murray (Gretchen’s Wheel), Martin Holt (65 mph), saxophonist Jonny Viau, and drummer Daniele Silvestri."We wanted to make this a true statement piece, adding personal songs that spoke to where we are today," says vocalist and lead lyricist Dw Dunphy, the most recent addition to the band, which has a history reaching back to Poway, California in 1973. "The band spans many generations and locales, so we have much to draw from, but it was always our intention to be as universal in sentiment as possible."“You Know What You’re Doing,” a collab with Izzard, fl

Fields featuring Lindsay Murray (Gretchen's Wheel)

