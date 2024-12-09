Dela Rosa: Manifestation - SBN 2871 - Chemical Weapons Prohibition Act

PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release

December 9, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

MANIFESTATION / EXPLANATION OF VOTE

Senate Bill No. 2871 An

Act Prohibiting the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons, Providing for their Destruction, Imposing Penalties for Violations, and Appropriating Funds Therefor Mr. President, today's approval of the "Chemical Weapons Prohibition Act" is a testament to this Senate's commitment towards fulfilling its obligations as a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention, and serves a strong message to the international community of that the Philippines is one with its pursuit towards a "world free of chemical weapons." In this day and age where anything is possible through the rapid technological advancements and scientific developments, from the proliferation of the cyberattacks to chemical security threats, to say that it is imperative for our country to boost our legislative efforts through measures that will ensure prosecution against those who violate the Convention, is an understatement. As the famous saying goes: "Prepare and prevent, don't repair and repent." The passage of this measure, Mr. President, is also a timely tribute to the victims of chemical warfare as the international community recently observed the day of remembrance for all victims of chemical warfare just a few days ago, last November 30. Let me likewise take this opportunity to congratulate the good sponsor Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada for shepherding this measure and allowing me not only to co-sponsor and co-author, but also to propose amendments that will ensure the active participation of our modernized Bureau of Fire Protection. One national legislation may not be enough to ensure universality in collective efforts against chemical attacks, but it is one step closer to our pursuit towards international peace and security. Thank you, Mr. President.

