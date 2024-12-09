PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release

December 9, 2024 DELA ROSA: CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH - SBN 2872 - NATIONAL EDUCATION SUPPORT PERSONNEL DAY Mr. President and my distinguished colleagues, I stand before you today to co-sponsor Senate Bill No. 2872 under Committee Report No. 345, which recognizes the significance of our Education Support Personnel by declaring the 16th day of May of every year as National Education Support Personnel Day. Sabi po ni Phil Jackson, na kilala bilang isa sa pinakamahusay na coach of all time: "The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team." Today, we look at our educational institutions as one team, and their respective support personnel as essential members of that team. For far too long, the vital contributions of these personnel have been overshadowed. Kada araw, sila ay nagtatrabaho na walang kapagod-pagod upang masigurado na magiging payapa at matuwid ang operasyon ng ating mga eskwelahan, kolehiyo, at unibersidad. Ang ating teaching assistants na nagbibigay ng suporta sa ating mga estudyante, ang ating mga librarian na nagtuturo sa ating mga anak na mahalin ang pagbabasa. Ang mga school nurse na laging takbuhan ng mga estudyanteng may sakit, at ang mga guidance counselor na siya namang takbuhan kung may problema sa bahay. Nariyan din ang administrative staff na tumutulong sa pag-aayos ng records at kabuuang operation ng eskwelahan. Ilan lang po ito sa ating mga education support personnel, Mr. President. While it is true that their work is done behind-the-scenes, the results of their good work shows up at the forefront of successful school operations. Sa kanila nakasalalay ang maayos at organisadong pagpapatakbo ng ating mga paaralan. Kung kaya nararapat lamang na sila'y ating bigyang pansin, pagpupugay, at pagpapahalaga. Kaya para po sa ating mga education support personnel, nais kong sabihin: we see you. Your Senate sees you, and we value you. You are important, because without anyone to do the work that is done behind-the-scenes, we would be left without a scene at all. It is on account of what you do that our educational institutions can flourish. You complete the education of our nation's children. Hawak ninyo ang isang mahalagang susi tungo sa kanilang kinabukasan. Let May 16 of every year remind us of this vital truth. I would also like to ask the good sponsor if I may be made co-author of this noble bill. Thank you, Mr. President.

