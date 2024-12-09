PRIB: Senate adopts resolutions commending Sen. Pia Cayetano, other athletes

PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release

December 9, 2024 Senate adopts resolutions commending Sen. Pia Cayetano, other athletes The Senate on Monday, December 9, 2024 adopted two resolutions congratulating and commending Sen. Pia S. Cayetano and the Padel Pilipinas for bringing honor and pride to the country. The first resolution is Senate Resolution No. 1206 authored by Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero, congratulating and commending Sen. Cayetano and Padel Pilipinas for winning the group stage championship and the overall silver medal in the Asia Pacific Padel Cup held on September 19 to 22, 2024 in Bali, Indonesia. The prestigious international sporting event, the Asia Pacific Padel Cup, is the leading Padel Tournament in the Asia Pacific region consisting of different countries such as the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Indonesia. The Padel Pilipinas, the sole National Sports Association recognized by the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission which was founded by Sen. Cayetano, represented the Philippines in the Asia Pacific Padel Cup. Padel Pilipinas is composed of Sen. Cayetano, Team Captain Argil Lance "LA" Canizares, Francis Casey "Nino" Alcantara, Abdulqoahar "Qoqo" Alllan, Johnny Arcilla, Marian Capadocia, Yam Garsin, Raymark "Mac" Gulfo, Princess Jean Naquila, Derrick Santos, Atty. Duane Santos, Mhar Joseph Serra, and Tao Yee Tan. They displayed their remarkable talent and bagged the Group Stage Championship and the Overall Silver Medal. Padel is a racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, and is played on an enclosed court with walls. This sport started way back in 1969. "The performance of Padel Pilipinas brings honor and pride to our country, establishes our presence in international padel competitions, and showcases the relentless desire of Filipino athletes to strive for and achieve excellence in sports," Escudero stated in the resolution. The second resolution is Senate Resolution No. 1216, taking into consideration SRN 1250 authored by Sen. Pia S. Cayetano, congratulating and commending Padel Pilipinas and national team athletes Tao Yee Tan and Marian Capadocia for being the first all-Filipina champions in the Asia Pacific Padel Tour held on October 3 to 6 in Singapore. The Asia Pacific Padel Tour (APPT) is the first professional Padel tour in the Asia Pacific region, and is recognized as a premier competitive circuit that organizes high-level tournaments across various countries, which is designed to showcase the skills and talents of top padel players while fostering the growth and popularity of the sport. The APPT Grand Slam - Singapore 2024, held at the Cage Padel Club in Singapore, is the ninth tournament under the APPT and the third Grand Slam in the series. The Philippine National Padel Team, through the exemplary performances of Tao Yee Tan and Marian Capadocia, proudly claimed the championship title of the Pro Female Category in the APPT Grand Slam - Singapore 2024. "The Filipina duo's successful participation in the tournament reflects not only their individual prowess in the sport but also underscores the growing prominence of Padel in the country, establishing the Philippines as a rising powerhouse in the sport within the Asia Pacific region,"Cayetano said.

