PHILIPPINES, April 29 - Press Release

April 29, 2025 Gatchalian: Mobilize LGUs to Boost Literacy Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking the mobilization of local government units (LGUs) to achieve zero illiteracy nationwide. Gatchalian's call followed the release of the 2024 Functional Literacy, Education and Mass Media Survey (FLEMMS), which showed that seven out of ten Filipinos aged 10 to 64 are functionally literate. Functional literacy is the ability to read, write, compute, and comprehend. For Filipinos aged five to 18, the functional literacy rate was recorded at 69.2%. Gatchalian, however, pressed the need for interventions that will boost literacy and numeracy by the end of Grade 3. "Ang kakayahang magbasa at magbilang ay mga pundasyong kinakailangan ng ating mga mag-aaral at mahalaga ang pakikilahok ng mga komunidad at lokal na pamahalaan para matugunan ito," said the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, adding that a hearing is scheduled for the 30th. Gatchalian proposed the mobilization of LGUs to combat illiteracy in the National Literacy Council Act (Senate Bill No.473). Under the proposed measure, the local school boards shall serve as the de facto local literacy councils in provinces, cities, and municipalities. Gatchalian: Pakikilahok ng mga LGU Mahalaga sa Pag-angat ng Literacy sa Bansa Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang aktibong pakikilahok ng mga local government units (LGUs) upang masugpo ang illiteracy sa bansa. Kasunod ito ng paglabas ng 2024 Functional Literacy, Education and Mass Media Survey (FLEMMS), kung saan lumalabas na pito sa 10 Pilipinong may edad na 10 hanggang 64 ang maituturing na functionally literate. Ang functional literacy ang kakayahang bumasa, magsulat, mag-compute, at umunawa. Para sa mga Pilipinong may edad lima hanggang 18, 69.2% ang naitalang functional literacy rate. Para kay Gatchalian, mahalagang matiyak na nakakamit ng mga mag-aaral ang literacy at numeracy pagdating ng Grade 3. "Ang kakayahang magbasa at magbilang ay mga pundasyong kinakailangan ng ating mga mag-aaral at mahalaga ang pakikilahok ng mga komunidad at lokal na pamahalaan para matugunan ito," ayon sa Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Dagdag pa ng senador, nakatakdang talakayin ang naturang survey sa isang pagdinig sa Abril 30. Sa inihaing National Literacy Council Act (Senate Bill No.473), isinusulong ni Gatchalian ang pakikilahok ng mga LGUs sa pagsugpo ng illiteracy. Sa ilalim ng naturang batas, ang mga local school boards ang magsisilbing de facto local literacy council sa mga probinsya, siyudad, at munisipalidad.

