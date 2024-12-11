Escape Motions Announces Winter Sale: Rebelle Painting Software at 30% Off with Gift Options

Escape Motions Winter Sale - Now 30% Off Escape Motions Creative Package - 30% off Rebelle - 30% off

Anticipate Rebelle 8 in 2025 – Shaping the Next Wave of Artistic Innovation

PIESTANY, SLOVAKIA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escape Motions, the innovative company behind the award-winning Rebelle painting software, is celebrating the winter season with a special promotion and exciting news for digital art enthusiasts.Winter Sale: 30% Off All Escape Motions Creative ToolsFrom now through the holiday season, Escape Motions is offering a 30% discount on its entire suite of creative software, including the acclaimed Rebelle 7 . Known for its ultra-realistic painting simulation, Rebelle empowers artists to achieve expressive and dynamic results using digital media that replicate traditional techniques such as oils, acrylics, and watercolors.This limited-time offer also includes other popular software such as:• Flame Painter: A tool for creating stunning light effects and particle-based artwork.• Amberlight: Software for generating intricate and hypnotic designs with algorithmic precision.• Inspirit: A relaxing sketching tool ideal for mandala creation and stress-free artistry.The sale features a gift purchase option, allowing customers to share the joy of creativity with loved ones, whether they are seasoned professionals or aspiring hobbyists.Looking Ahead: Rebelle 8 to Launch in Q2 2025Escape Motions is thrilled to announce that Rebelle 8 is set for release in the second quarter of 2025. The latest iteration will bring advanced features and tools designed to elevate the digital painting experience. To thank its loyal user base, existing Rebelle 7 customers will be eligible for a 50% discount on upgrading to Rebelle 8.Gretchen Deahl, a professional illustrator who transitioned from traditional media to exclusively using Rebelle, shared her experience:“I had worked as a traditional media illustrator and painter for four decades, combining watercolor, pencil, ink, etc. to create my artwork. Now, I work exclusively with Rebelle, and I cannot sing its praises high enough.”About Escape MotionsEscape Motions is dedicated to empowering artists of all skill levels with innovative, user-friendly tools that enhance creativity. Known for combining realism and performance, their software lineup supports a variety of artistic pursuits, from traditional-style painting to experimental design.How to Access the Winter SaleThe 30% discount is available through the Escape Motions website for a limited time. With the gift purchase option, it’s easier than ever to inspire creativity in friends and family this holiday season.Stay UpdatedFor updates on Rebelle 8, tutorials, and more, follow @escapemotions on social media or sign up for the company’s newsletter.

