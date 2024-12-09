Boatmart Returns to Dealer Week with Record Growth and Game-Changing Solutions for 2025

Boatmart Logo

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boatmart (formerly Boatline), the premier online marketplace for buying and selling boats, is gearing up to participate in Dealer Week , run by Marine Retailers Association of the Americas. The conference is taking place December 8-11 in Orlando, at Rosen Plaza Hotel.Since officially introducing themselves at Miami International Boat Show in February 2024, Boatmart is proud to inform the Marine dealer community that they are now the fastest growing boat marketplace in the US. As a pioneer in transforming the boat retail experience, Boatmart will showcase its unique pay-per-lead model and share insights into the rapidly evolving maritime industry, and how they’re leading the charge.Boatmart invites all attendees to meet the team at booth #263, grab a cup of coffee and learn how the platform can help make the 2025 boating season a banner year for boat sales.Leading the conversation will be Roger Dunbar , spokesperson for Boatmart and a seasoned industry expert. Dunbar will be available for media interviews throughout Dealer Week, offering a closer look at Boatmart’s innovative approach to connecting dealers with qualified buyers.In addition to discussing the pay-per-lead model, Dunbar will reveal exciting updates, including a brand new celebrity endorsement set to roll out in this month, and initiatives shaping the future of Boatmart and the boating industry.“Dealer Week is an invaluable opportunity to engage with industry professionals and highlight how Boatmart is making boat buying and selling smarter, simpler, and more effective. We now have 1,000 dealers, marinas, brokers and private sellers on our platform, and have been attracting more than 1M+ visitors to our marketplace a month, so we’re excited to be back in the space with fellow industry leaders, and share our growth from the previous year,” said Roger Dunbar, VP of Marine at Boatmart.Visitors to the booth (#263) will also have the chance to win a cool gift while exploring the platform’s tools and resources designed to drive results for dealers. Be sure to stop by to learn more about how you can win!To schedule an interview with Roger Dunbar or for more information, please contact Chan Desai and cdesai@zimmerman.comAbout BoatmartPowered by Trader Interactive, Boatmart is a next-generation marketplace that connects marine dealers and buyers for a seamless experience. With Trader Interactive's industry expertise, Boatmart offers a high-quality shopping experience with fast-loading pages and intuitive navigation through various categories, price ranges, and locations. For more information, visit Boatmart.com or contact the team at marketing@boatmart.com. For media inquiries, please reach out to the contact below.Media ContactChan Desai(813) 678-6828cdesai@zimmerman.com

