Proppants Market anticipated to surpass US$14.317 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.97%

The global proppants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.97%, reaching a market size of US$14.317 billion in 2030 from US$8.902 billion in 2025.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global proppants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.97% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$14.317 billion in 2030.The proppants are solids components, that are applied for cavitating hydraulic cracks. They are injected into a well for fracturing in a rock formation, followed by a mixture of proppant and fracturing fluid. When the fluid pressure is loosened, the proppants remain in the cracks and sustain further flow to the well, which is drawn forward by the flow of oil and gas from the reservoir. They can improve the production of oil and gas from unconventional reservoirs, provide stimulation in the well, and increase well productivity. The proppants are an important part of hydraulic fracturing , which acts to withstand the stress of the surrounding rock.An increasing number of hydraulic fracturing operations, innovations, growing demand for energy, and favorable government policies constitute some of the major factors for the rising global proppants market. Proppants fulfill the purpose of providing support to the fractures during and after hydraulic fracturing for effective hydrocarbon flow. Development of new, high-strength, conductive proppants includes those of resin-coated sand and ceramic, thus generating better demand for the market. Increasing global demand for oil and natural gas propels the need for effective extraction methods, further increasing proppant demand. Proppant also boosts the growing demand of economy-growing countries that use government policies promoting energy independence in their countries, which will have a secondary impact on oil and gas exploration and production activities, contributing further to market growth.With the emergence of the global proppants market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. announced the plan to acquire Hi-Crush Inc. in February 2024, and this includes acquiring all assets of proppant production in the Permian Basin as well as logistics operations across North America, for a total price tag of $450 million.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-proppants-market By product type, the global proppants market is categorized into three types broadly, ceramic, resin-coated, and frac sand. The proppants market will be dominated by frac sand due to its economy, wide availability, and well-documented performance in hydraulic operations, making it more cost-effective than resin-coated and ceramic proppants. This is further backed by a long history of successful use in hydraulic fracturing operations. The high cost of resin-coated and ceramic proppants would deter their use unless they are required in certain good conditions, however, it could limit their adoption.The global proppants market is segmented by application into shale gas, tight gas, and others. The growth in shale gas will result in demand for proppants in the coming years, owing to the large production expected from this source and its orientation toward geological demand. Therefore, demand for the material is targeted primarily for hydraulic fracturing operations in shale formations. All these production activities and their demands result in this as the most significant application segment within the industry.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global proppants market is growing significantly, due to the increasing shale gas production in China and Australia, and improved energy demand in rising economies. The initiatives undertaken in some countries to promote oil and gas exploration and production are also fuelling the regional market demand. Some of the regional countries are promoting and utilizing new and reliable energy sources like natural gas. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global proppants market have been covered as Badger Mining Corporation, Carbo Ceramics, Changqing Proppant, Covia, Halliburton, Hexion, Nika PetroTech, Saint-Gobain NorProl, U.S. Silica, Pattison Company, and Orient Ceratech Ltd.The market analytics report segments the global proppants market as follows:• By Product Typeo Ceramico Resin-Coatedo Frac Sand• By Applicationo Shale Gaso Tight Gaso Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Thailand• Indonesia• Taiwan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Badger Mining Corporation• Carbo Ceramics• ChangQing Proppant• Covia• Halliburton• Hexion• Nika PetroTech• Saint-Gobain NorPro• U.S. Silica• Pattison Company• Orient Ceratech Ltd

