Market Evolution Meets Design Innovation: LED Expo Thailand Evolves into ASEAN Light + Design Expo.

MISSISSAUGA, THAILAND, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As markets evolve, so do the demands of industries. Trends change, technology advances, and the future of lighting and design unfolds. After pioneering ten successful editions, LED Expo Thailand has become a niche hub for the lighting industry, fostering networking, innovation, and progress. However, the time has come for a transformation beyond just being a marketplace—it’s time to innovate, recreate, and shift the focus to design, aesthetics and collaboration.

With this in mind, we are excited to announce a complete evolution of LED Expo Thailand into ASEAN Light + Design Expo 2025. This isn’t merely a name change—it marks a full-scale revamp of the event that reflects the industry's ongoing metamorphosis. ASEAN Light + Design Expo will continue to serve as the premier destination for sourcing all lighting needs while expanding its scope to become a vibrant forum for showcasing the latest trends in lighting design and technology.

The new expo will celebrate the synergy between lighting and design, where functionality meets creativity. Beyond simply displaying products, the event will highlight the most innovative, aesthetically driven lighting solutions through dynamic installations, inspiring workshops, and hands-on experiences. Professionals in the lighting and design industries will be able to engage with cutting-edge solutions, tools, and techniques that address the ever-changing market dynamics.

For buyers and sellers alike, ASEAN Light + Design Expo is set to be more than just a trade show—it's a bustling marketplace of ideas, collaboration, and transformative solutions. Attendees will witness the industry’s brightest minds come together, creating an environment where creativity flourishes and new opportunities are born. The show will also feature captivating lighting installations, creating an atmosphere akin to a lighting festival, ensuring no industry professional will want to miss this immersive experience.

In addition to lighting, the event will spotlight the booming Smart Technologies sector, which has emerged as a key driver of modern lifestyle design. With the global smart home market projected to reach $313.95 billion by 2026, demand for smart home products, office solutions, and building automation technologies continues to rise. The co-located Smart Living Expo will offer insights into cutting-edge innovations that integrate smart technologies into homes and offices, enhancing design and functionality.

As we prepare for this exciting transformation, we invite industry professionals, designers, innovators, and business leaders to be part of ASEAN's largest hub for lighting and design. Join us in this evolving journey, and be a part of a community where creativity, collaboration, and innovation converge under one roof.

This is your chance to be at the forefront of an industry reshaping how we think about lighting, design, and modern living.

Show Info

Dates: 17-19 September 2025

Venue: IMPACT Exhibition Centre, Bangkok, Thailand

For more details, visit our website at: https://www.aseanlightdesignexpo.com/

About Organisers:

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 27 years in publishing & 20 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, Canada and Thailand.

For more details, visit our website at: www.mexexhibits.com

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. (“IMPACT”) is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. Offering a full range of services for domestic and international exhibitions, conferences, meetings and special events, IMPACT has earned a well-deserved reputation as a highly professional and reliable show manager/organizer amongst the public and private sectors. Through face-to-face and digital channels, and working hand-in-hand with international trade associations, organizers and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries, IMPACT creates environments to help you build a network of professional contacts in the course of one event.

