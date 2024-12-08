Prime Minister Golob meets US President-elect Donald Trump

SLOVENIA, December 8 - The grand opening was followed by a gala dinner hosted by President Macron for a select group of invitees at the Elysee Palace, during which Prime Minister Golob met US President-elect Donald Trump for the first time. The conversation between the two leaders was cordial and friendly, with US President Trump expressing enthusiasm for the homeland of his wife and her family.

Prime Minister Golob's attendance at the ceremony contributed to efforts to deepen political ties between Slovenia and France, which share a strategic partnership. Given this solemn event was of the utmost importance, it was vital that the Republic of Slovenia was adequately represented in Paris. The occasion was attended by numerous world leaders.

The Prime Minister organised the trip in such a way that it did not affect the work of the Government. He travelled to the French capital on Saturday afternoon and returned to Slovenia in the early hours of Sunday.