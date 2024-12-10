MOPO Partners With The Health Electrification And Telecommunications Alliance

MOPO partners with HETA to deliver 24-hour power access to healthcare facilities in Sierra Leone.

Together, we’re building healthier, more resilient communities through sustainable energy solutions.” — MOPO Chairman Jono West

SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOPO, a UK-based company specialising in pay-per-use battery technology, is delighted to partner with The Health Electrification and Telecommunications Alliance (HETA), a key initiative of Power Africa, a USAID Global Development Alliance of the world’s leading renewable energy, digital technology, and health solutions providers, to bring reliable, 24-hour electricity access to healthcare facilities in Sierra Leone.

As part of the initial agreement, MOPO has provided solar energy, to electrify two health centres, Waterloo Rural Community Hospital and Wara Wara Faith Clinic. Additionally, the Company has installed a solar-powered MOPO Hubs near each location, which rent MOPO’s proprietary batteries on a pay-per-use basis to individuals and business, particularly relevant to areas where grid infrastructure is unreliable. The pay-per-use rental model provides easily accessible and affordable power to the local community.

Through this initiative, MOPO has:

• Provided Reliable Power: Solar energy ensures the continuous operation of essential medical equipment at Wara Wara Faith Clinic, including oxygen machines and refrigerators, ensuring 24-hour care and safer medicine storage.

• Enhanced Patient Comfort: At Waterloo Rural Community Hospital, solar-powered fans deliver a cool, quiet environment, improving patient comfort and recovery during hot, humid nights.

• Community Power Access: The communities around the health facilities can now power household appliances through the rental of the MOPO Batteries, within in a sustainable and affordable structure.

MOPO Chairman Jono West commented, “We are delighted to be working with HETA, deploying our technology and solar power generating expertise both for the facilities and the local community. Together, we’re building healthier, more resilient communities through sustainable energy solutions.”

Power Africa, through HETA is assembling the world’s leading renewable energy, digital technology, and health solutions providers to electrify and digitally connect health facilities. It collaborates with foundations, the private sector, and African governments to expand access to electricity to health facilities across sub-Saharan Africa. With leadership from Abt Global and founding partners @Bechtel Corporation (bechtel.org), @RESOLVE, and @Orange, HETA, Power Africa’s flagship initiative, blends health priorities & private sector expertise to design sustainable, community-customized solutions for energy access in Africa.

ENDS

Media Contacts

MOPO

Hugo de Salis: hugo@lepanto.co.uk

Notes

MOPO, www.mopo.co

UK-based MOPO is a pay-per-use battery technology company focused on the supply of sustainable energy to individuals and businesses in Africa. The business is based on the rental of its unique MOPO batteries from solar powered charging hubs that are managed by a network of local agents. Its portfolio includes the MOPO50 battery, which provides basic household energy access for lighting, phone charging and Direct Current (DC) appliances; and the MOPOMax, a 1kWh battery for AC appliances which is used to replace fossil fuel generators. Each MOPO battery can be tracked via the MOPO Platform to determine whether it is with an agent, a customer, or has reached the end of its life and is ready to be recycled. MOPO batteries are controlled through integrated technology, ensuring energy is only discharged upon agent payment through the bespoke MOPO App. With committed plans to roll out its service across Africa, MOPO already has operations in Nigeria, DRC, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Chad, and Uganda.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.