C3HIE Promotes Jim Hoag as Interim CEO: Driving Innovation and Collaboration in Health Data Exchange

C3HIE

Phil Beckett to Join Texas Health Services Authority (THSA) as New Chief Executive Officer

We will continue to introduce forward-thinking solutions and broaden our reach, breaking barriers to better serve our communities.” — Jim Hoag, Interim Chief Executive Officer at C3HIE

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS , VT, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- C3HIE , a leader in health information exchange (HIE) across Texas, has appointed Jim Hoag as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025.With over 25 years of healthcare and health IT leadership at organizations such as Baylor Scott & White Health and Healogics, Hoag is set to lead C3HIE into its next phase of growth, introducing forward-thinking solutions and strengthening partnerships.As Chief Operating Officer for the past five years, Hoag advanced C3HIE’s mission of creating healthier, connected communities. He developed the Transitional Care Management (TCM) program for CMS-required Patient Event Notifications, leveraging Admission, Discharge, and Transfer (ADT) data to improve care transitions and reduce readmissions.He also drove C3HIE’s partnership with the Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals (TORCH) Clinically Integrated Network, expanding access to critical data tools across the state. These accomplishments exemplify C3HIE’s principles of connection, collaboration, and community-driven innovation.“Throughout my career, I’ve seen how access to timely and accurate health data transforms patient care,” said Hoag. “Creating healthier, connected communities has never been more urgent. We will continue to introduce forward-thinking solutions and broaden our reach, breaking barriers to better serve our communities.”C3HIE CEO Phil Beckett will transition to his new role as Chief Executive Officer of the Texas Health Services Authority (THSA), where he will lead efforts to advance secure health information exchange statewide.Reflecting on his time with C3HIE, Beckett shared: “Jim has been instrumental in expanding health data access and driving innovation in healthcare IT. His ability to inspire trust, forge strong partnerships, and implement impactful programs makes him the ideal leader to guide C3HIE into its next chapter.”“We are sad to see Phil move on to his new role, but we couldn’t be more excited for him, given his impressive talents and proven track record as a dynamic leader in the field,” said Dr. Vanessa Hill, Chair of the Board of Directors at C3HIE. “Our board is now looking forward to having Jim take the reins. Jim’s strategic leadership has consistently translated vision into action, delivering meaningful improvements. From launching innovative programs to strengthening rural partnerships, Jim’s steadfast commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing healthcare information exchange positions C3HIE for continued success.”C3HIE and THSA remain committed to advancing interoperability and improving health outcomes for Texans through innovative collaboration. Commenting on this ongoing partnership, Hoag added: “Collaboration is at the heart of C3HIE’s mission. We look forward to working with Phil and THSA to achieve new milestones in healthcare information exchange.”Founded in 2006 to address high ER utilization in San Antonio, C3HIE expanded into a full HIE by 2011, steadily growing to serve communities across Corpus Christi, West Texas, North Texas, and the Dallas-Fort Worth areas. This growth reflects C3HIE’s commitment to tackling critical healthcare challenges. Today, C3HIE is collaborating with over 125 hospitals and over 2,000 healthcare providers in securely exchanging health information and improving care coordination across Texas.About C3HIEC3HIE is a Texas-based, multi-region nonprofit collaborative connecting healthcare providers through secure health information exchange. It offers tailored solutions such as real-time alerts, predictive analytics, longitudinal patient records, and community resource collaboration. Learn more at www.C3HIE.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.