Europe Beer Market Overview, Demands and Growth Analysis, Industry Forecast

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Europe beer market size was valued at $138,649 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $159,687 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 1.8% from 2018 to 2025.Drivers that influence the Europe beer market are rise in disposable income, change in consumer preferences, and increase in female drinkers. The consumption of beer in Europe has increased in the last few years owing to the inclination of youngsters toward beer than other alcoholic beverages. Moreover, increase in many significant breweries is also one of the significant drivers that boosts the Europe beer market growth.Beer is the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage in the world. Beer contains 4% to 6% alcohol by volume. The main ingredients of beer include malted cereal grains, water, a brewer's yeast and flavors such as hops, which are allowed to ferment over a period. Flavoring such as hops, helps in adding bitterness and acts as a natural preservative. Most of the beers are sold in glass bottle and cans. The moderate consumption of beer reduces the risk of cardiac disease, stroke, and cognitive decline. In contrast, heavy beer consumption increases the risk of liver diseases. The Europe beer market size experienced a steady growth rate in the past few years, due to flavor innovations and growth in consumer base of beer.The most vital factor impacting the demand for beer is its health benefits. It is known to keep the kidneys healthy, cure insomnia, and reduce cholesterol level, thus boosting the demand for beer. The soluble fiber present in lager beer helps in digestion and lowers the chances of intestinal transit. In addition, beer aids in enhancing bone density and strengthening the bones due to the presence of high silicon content in it. Apart from this, increase in disposable income, surge in consumer preferences for beer over other alcoholic beverages, rise in female drinkers, and inclination of the younger generation toward non- or low-alcoholic beverages fuel the growth of the Europe beer market. Rise in the number of restaurants and bars has resulted in greater consumption of these beverages, as people increasingly prefer on premise drinking as opposed to off premise drinking.However, easy availability of other substitutes of beer is the biggest challenge for the overall market growth. In addition, taxations and higher excise duties on imported as well as local beer and increase in health awareness among consumers hamper the growth of Europe beer industry. Developing naturally sweetened, healthier alcoholic drinks, and rise in number of craft beer enthusiasts are the opportunities that are expected to propel the growth of the market in future.Major companies profiled in the Europe beer market report include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Boston Beer Company, Carlsberg Group, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Squatters Pub, and United Breweries Group.The other players in the Europe beer market value chain include Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Budweiser Budvar Brewery, Erdinger Brewery, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd, Lasco Brewery, New Belgium Brewing Company Inc., Oettinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery, SABMiller PLC, Scottish & Newcastle, and Stone and Wood Brewing Co.Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

