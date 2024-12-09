THE EU FAB 6 BROUGHT THE SPIRIT OF EUROPEAN WINEMAKING TO LONDON

Pairing lunch Lunch detail Roadshow Guided tasting

A pairing lunch and a roadshow showcased wine excellence, emphasizing the diversity and shared traditions of Bordeaux and Spanish PDO origin of Garnacha variety

ROMA, ITALY, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- December 9, 2024 – London – European winemaking traditions took center stage in London last week as the European project “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” celebrated the diversity and excellence of European wines through two exclusive events explored the richness of French PDO Cadillac and Premières Côtes de Bordeaux wines alongside Spanish Garnacha PDO wines. This initiative highlighted how winemaking connects heritage, innovation, and sustainability across iconic regions, showcasing the strength of diversity within unity.France and Spain, two pillars of European winemaking, joined forces under the EU Quality Schemes to demonstrate the diversity and tradition of European PDO wines.The Spanish PDO, birthplace of Garnacha variety, represent a dynamic blend of ancient history and innovation. The former Crown of Aragon stretching from northeastern Spain to southeastern France gather the highest concentration of Garnacha in the World. —to their eco-friendly cultivation practices that align with modern sustainability goals. On the other hand, Bordeaux wines represent centuries of refined craftsmanship and terroir excellence. Together, these wines showcase Europe’s ability to offer a harmonious blend of heritage, innovation, and sustainability in winemaking.The events were expertly led by Sarah Jane Evans, Master of Wine and journalist, whose deep expertise enriched the experience. As a former chair of the Institute of Masters of Wine and co-chair of the Decanter World Wine Awards, Evans provided valuable insights into the wines’ characteristics and the stories behind them, bringing together a diverse audience of wine professionals, journalists, and enthusiasts, all eager to explore these distinctive European wines.On December 2, a curated group of importers gathered at the Aqua Shard, an iconic London venue known for its stunning panoramic views of the city skyline. The location provided a sophisticated setting, blending festive elegance with a cosmopolitan atmosphere that perfectly complemented the event’s theme of European unity and excellence. The unforgettable festive lunch featured a holiday-inspired menu paired with both Spanish Garnacha PDO wines and French PDO wines from the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac regions.The wines represented a diverse network of producers, from small family-run vineyards to cooperatives, highlighting the richness of European winemaking at every scale. Wines from prestigious Garnacha-producing regions such as Calatayud PDO, Campo de Borja PDO, Cariñena PDO e Terra alta PDO were showcased, highlighting the grape's vibrant fruit character, full-bodied structure, and spicy undertones.At the same time, the elegant, balanced, and silky-textured Cadillac Côtes de Bordeaux PDO and Côtes de Bordeaux PDO wines were also paired with the same menu, offering guests a unique opportunity to explore how both wine styles complement classic festive dishes of the UK cuisine.Following the festive lunch, the campaign continued December 3 with a roadshow at the historic Haberdashers' Hall in. The event, organized in collaboration with the UK SommelierAssociation, brought together 50 professionals, including sommeliers, journalists, and importers, who had the opportunity to engage directly with producers to gain deeper insights into the divers Eropean PDOs represented.Sarah Jane Evans guided attendees through the unique terroirs and traditions of Spanish Garnacha PDO wines and Bordeaux’s PDO Cadillac and Premières Côtes de Bordeaux. Highlighting the diversity and eco-friendly nature of Garnacha—thriving in dry climates and supporting sustainable practices—Evans also explained its versatility across styles, from robust reds to aromatic rosés.The tasting further celebrated Bordeaux’s balanced and refined wines, emphasizing how terroir and craftsmanship result in wines of elegance and complexity. The session deepened attendees' appreciation of these wines, which are crafted with precision to reflect the regions' exceptional soil and climate.Following the London events, the week culminated in a three-day UK study trip to Abruzzo, one of Italy's most historic wine regions. Known for its diverse terroirs – from the Adriatic coast to the rugged Apennine mountains – Abruzzo's PDO wines, such as Montepulciano d'Abruzzo and Trebbiano d'Abruzzo, reflect centuries of winemaking heritage.Abruzzo’s producers showcased the same commitment to sustainable practices, with an emphasis on preserving their natural landscapes and embracing innovation in traditional winemaking techniques.The trip offered an immersive experience with visits to vineyards, meetings with local producers, and curated pairings, providing with a deeper understanding of Abruzzo’s winemaking culture.The EU Fab 6 events in London were a resounding success, celebrating the excellence of European PDO wines and highlighting the importance of collaboration between winemakers and the international wine community.Co-financed by the European Union, the EU Fab 6 campaign aims to promote PDO and PGI excellence across two key markets— the United Kingdom and Switzerland. By uniting Garnacha, Bordeaux, and Abruzzo, these events underscored how diversity, collaboration, and shared European traditions continue to drive innovation in winemaking and elevate consumer experiences, raising awareness of the exceptional quality and heritage of European wines and deli meats.Over the next three years, numerous activities will be organized, including educational events, tastings in wine shops and specialty stores, and an innovative sound marketing campaign, allowing consumers to discover the unique features of deli meats and wines from the participating consortia:• The Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• The Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• The Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• The Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)These products represent the best of Europe's agri-food heritage, an expression of unique territories and centuries-old traditions that ensure quality and authenticity through the PDO and PGI labels.Follow us on our social channels to stay updated on future initiatives:Facebook @theeufab6ch, Instagram @theeufab6.ch and YouTube @TheEUFab6PRESS OFFICEBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.