Samuel Gibson of Hadron Energy to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most pressing issues of our time is energy, which includes its generation from different sources and its environmental impact. The goal to which many nations have already pledged, is to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Our guest has designed a means of generating energy that is powerful, compact, cost-efficient, and most importantly environmentally friendly. This is the story of Samuel Gibson.

Samuel Gibson is the founder and CEO of Hadron Energy, a nuclear engineering company. Currently, his company is building the patent pending Micro-Modular Reactor. Already in demand, it will be available for use in the upcoming years.

The Micro-Modular Reactor (MMR) is a two-megawatt microreactor that utilizes nuclear fission to generate electricity. Using low-enriched uranium as its fuel source, the power for each MMR is designed to last ten years, before it needs to be replaced. This type of technology offers many benefits.

“Overall, MMR technology is compact, mobile, safe, and secure,” notes Samuel. “One MMR unit can power two thousand homes and multiple units can be stacked up to meet larger demand.”

“For example, to achieve the same power output as an MMR, you need over three hundred times the amount of land for wind turbines,” he explains. “For solar, you need seventy-five acres of land to match the same power output.”

“In addition, the MMR provides clean electricity and is emissions free,” he adds. “It has zero emissions compared to coal and natural gas. We’re saving eighteen thousand tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere per year with just one unit.”

“Hydroelectric power, while it is safe, often disrupts the natural flows of water as well as biodiversity,” concerns Samuel. “Also, hydroelectric energy cannot be generated in every location and cannot be moved.”

“To address further concerns regarding nuclear radiation from an MMR, it is also the safest form of energy on the planet,” he assures. “We handle everything properly, including the disposal of spent fuel rods, as we have stringent safety standards that we must follow. Everything also is shielded and contained.”

“The majority of Americans now support nuclear energy as a viable source for the future,” he observes. “The sentiment is gaining a lot of positive momentum.”

Sam identifies four different segments of customers that Hadron Energy seeks to reach. They include remote communities, data centers, government installations, and the industrial market. “Our goal is to mobilize this energy source and make it available to everybody,” declares Samuel. “Nuclear energy often has been a slow-moving giant and we’re coming in to help to build up the supply chain.”

“Ever since I could remember, I was always interested in engineering,” recalls Samuel. “My dad was an HVAC technician. He always had toolboxes in the garage where I could tinker. When I was nine years old, we used to race go-karts. We would always travel around and compete nationally. As I continued to tinker with mechanical devices by taking things apart and putting them back together, I realized that I enjoyed this. At the age of ten, I remember watching Iron Man 2, and decided that I wanted to be a mechanical engineer.”

“As a first-generation college student, what this meant for me was that I had to study very hard in all the engineering sciences,” he adds. “During my time at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, I had many accomplishments. This includes becoming the founder and president of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers Student Club, as well as numerous internships and academic merits related to mechanical engineering. Most importantly, I found my passion for clean energy upon performing extensive research comparing and contrasting different sources. In 2023, I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Management.”

After graduating in 2023, at the age of twenty-two, Samuel co-founded a startup to which he worked and headed for eight months. In May 2024, Samuel left the startup to establish Hadron Energy.

Presently at age twenty-three, Samuel has the distinct honor of being the youngest professional ever featured on Close Up Radio.

By 2026, Samuel plans to have the first MMR available for end use. Along the way, as there is a significant demand for this technology, he seeks to expand through customers, partnerships, and investment. Currently, he has twelve team members on staff and looks to hire more.

“Our ultimate plan for the future is that it becomes a global operation,” he explains. “There is a need for this around the world. Our company will play a major part in this.”

“What we are doing is absolutely cutting edge,” he concludes. “Existing infrastructure such as coal, solar, wind, and hydroelectric have been around for a long time, has been seen as ineffective. We have been travelling the world to speak with world leaders and governments about nuclear energy. Many countries have already changed their policies to enable the more efficient of these technologies to ensure net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

