Volaris Games TGE: Transforming Interchain Gaming Across Leading Launchpads

Pioneering Interchain Gaming Infrastructure Chain Dimension: Seamlessly Connect Games Across Chains Parallel Innovations: Volarian Heist and Empyrean Nights

Volaris Games launches TGE to unify Web3 gaming with cross-chain solutions, fair tokenomics, and 40+ adoption partners ahead of launch.

Interoperability is the key to mass adoption, and we are committed to delivering solutions that unify gaming across chains, empowering both developers and players alike.” — Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volaris Games , the pioneering interchain gaming infrastructure provider, is excited to announce its upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE) and launchpad sales. With a mission to unify the fragmented Web3 gaming landscape, Volaris Games is set to redefine gaming infrastructure by delivering cross-chain interoperability and innovative gaming solutions.The highly anticipated TGE will take place on leading launchpads. The sale begins on Slex.io from December 15 to December 21, 2024, followed by PinkSale from December 22 to December 23, 2024. The token generation event and distribution will conclude on December 24, 2024, exclusively on Slex.io. This launch embraces a groundbreaking strategy designed to empower the community and ensure sustainable growth, including 100% TGE unlock for immediate access and a Super High-Float, Low-FDV approach to promote organic adoption and reduce long-term sell pressure.Volaris Games has achieved significant milestones ahead of the TGE, solidifying its market readiness and momentum. The project has successfully onboarded over 40 interchain adoption partners during its closed-testnet phase, a testament to its robust technology and strategic positioning. Additionally, the community has shown tremendous support with more than 10,000 Valor NFT holders, 10,000 game test signups across flagship games Volarian Heist and Empyrean Nights, and an impressive 200,000 social media followers. Volaris Games also raised $390,000 during its seed funding round, underscoring strong investor confidence.Looking ahead, Volaris Games has mapped out a clear and ambitious roadmap for Q4 2024 through Q2 2025. The immediate focus includes the completion of Volarian Heist’s launch, the Empyrean Nights closed beta, the interchain closed testnet, and centralized and decentralized exchange listings. In Q1 2025, Volaris will launch its mainnet, expand interchain functionalities for its games, and release the Empyrean Nights open beta. By Q2 2025, the company will focus on external adoption, governance implementation, enhanced security measures, and further community-driven initiatives, such as the ambassador program.The launch is strengthened by Volaris Games’ recognition on PinkSale, having secured top certifications including KYC verification, audit completion, and SAFU compliance, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and security.As cross-chain interoperability gains traction across the blockchain industry, Volaris Games stands out as a leader in the space with its flagship infrastructure product, Chain Dimension , and innovative games Volarian Heist and Empyrean Nights. Together, they create a unified, sustainable ecosystem that seamlessly connects developers, players, and rewards.“The upcoming launch is about empowering our community and building sustainable growth through fair tokenomics and strong utility,” said the Volaris Games spokesperson during the interview.About Volaris GamesVolaris Games is at the forefront of interchain gaming infrastructure, bridging fragmented chains and creating seamless, connected gaming experiences. With innovative solutions, over 40 adoption partners, and a thriving community, Volaris is set to lead the future of Web3 gaming.

Chain Dimension in 1Min! Create, Convert, Bridge Interchain Game Tokens

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.