TradeForex Brasil becomes FxScouts Brasil as rebranding project concludes

The FxScouts brand grows again with the migration of tradeforex.br.com to fxscouts.br.com

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the successful rebranding of legacy sites in South Africa, India, Australia, and Malaysia, FxScouts Brasil - formerly TradeForex Brasil - becomes the final regional site to come under the wider FxScouts umbrella.The rebranding coincides with a fresh new site design, which provides users with a cleaner look and feel and a more intuitive interface. Rest assured that behind the new look, the same team will produce the same high-quality content for Forex traders of all experience levels.Malin Cammack, CCO of the FxScouts Group, said:“TradeForex Brasil was one of the earliest sites in our network, and we are very proud of our work in assisting traders in Brazil to avoid scams, educate themselves and find good brokers. The global reputation of FxScouts as an unbiased and trader-focused company continues to grow, and our Brazilian clients will benefit from working with a recognised and reputable brand. FxScouts Brasil will continue to bring its trademark integrity and transparency to the Brazilian Forex market.”Brazil is the final regional site to be integrated into the FxScouts network. This marks the end of a successful rebranding project that started in 2023, with South Africa, India and Malaysia also coming under the FxScouts umbrella in recent months. The new site design is still being rolled out, with South Africa the next site in the network to receive the upgrade.Founded in 2012, TradeForexSA - now FxScouts.co.za - was the first site in the FxScouts network of independent Forex broker review sites. It quickly built a reputation for journalistic integrity and honesty, and following this, TradeForex Brasil was founded in 2017. Both these sites were built to help traders get the best start to their trading careers.Since its establishment 12 years ago, FxScouts is now available in 27 markets and 14 languages, and the rebranding and redesign of these websites is an important exercise in unifying the FxScouts brand.About the FxScouts Group of CompaniesSince 2012, FxScouts and its sister brands have provided broker comparisons and Forex education for new traders. FxScouts creates high-quality, factually correct, and meaningful educational content that furthers readers’ interest in Forex trading. The FxScouts team are journalists and write with journalistic integrity and our research and review process is free from commercial bias and conflict of interest.

