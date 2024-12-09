JuneShine Becomes the First Hard Kombucha Brewery to Implement Small-Scale CO2 Recovery Technology

Luke and Chet in front of JuneShine's CO2 recovery plant

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego, CA - JuneShine , pioneer in sustainable hard kombucha, has taken another step toward environmental stewardship by becoming the first kombucha brewery to install a small-scale CO₂ recovery unit. The DALUM Beverage Equipment system, recently installed at JuneShine’s San Diego Ranch, is designed to collect, purify, and reuse CO₂ produced during fermentation. This not only reduces the company’s carbon footprint but also offers economic benefits through reduced CO₂ purchases.According to Chet Kiedrowski, DALUM USA Install Expert and Engineer, “The 30 lbs./hr. DALUM CO2 Recovery Plant is conservatively estimated to capture over 200,000+ lbs. of CO₂ each year for JuneShine and has already recovered over 4,200 lbs. of liquid CO2 since being commissioned only a week ago.”By producing their own beverage-grade CO₂ with over 99.9% purity, the system supports their sustainability goals, enhances their supply chain resilience, and reinforces their commitment to environmentally conscious production practices."As we grow, so does our commitment to positive environmental impact," said Luke Suttmiller, JuneShine’s Sustainability Manager and Head Brewer. "This CO₂ recovery technology from DALUM allows us to capture and reuse CO₂ directly from our own fermentation, ensuring it’s pure, natural, and fully aligned with our values of creating a better for you, better for the planet product."DALUM Beverage Equipment, known for its innovative CO₂ recovery solutions tailored to craft producers, worked closely with JuneShine to bring this system online. The installation of the recovery plant lines up with JuneShine’s goal of becoming a zero-waste company. By investing in this technology, the company not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also strengthens its role as a sustainability leader in the beverage industry."At JuneShine, we set out to challenge the norms and inspire change in the beverage industry,” said Forrest Dein, Co-Founder of JuneShine. “This CO₂ reclamation unit is part of our ongoing journey towards creating a more sustainable production. It’s not only a win for us but a step we hope will encourage others to follow."The installation of the DALUM CO₂ Recovery Plant positions JuneShine as a trailblazer in both the kombucha and beverage industry by reducing waste and transforming CO₂ from a byproduct into a renewable resource.For more information, please contact:JuneShine:Luke Suttmiller, Head Brewer/Sustainability Managerluke@juneshine.co757-619-0666DALUM Beverage Equipment:Eric Dean, North America Sales ManagerEric@dalumequipment.com920-304-6035About JuneShineJuneShine is a San Diego-based hard kombucha company that has prioritized sustainability since its inception back in 2018. Committed to using real ingredients, eliminating plastic, and reducing their carbon footprint, JuneShine is dedicated to attributing positive environmental change. The company partners with 1% for the Planet and collaborates with Change Climate to measure, reduce, and offset their emissions. JuneShine is always evaluating how to continue to ensure that sustainability remains at the core of their business, and you can expect more sustainability driven decisions to come from them. Visit juneshine.com for more information.About DALUM Beverage EquipmentDALUM USA is a subsidiary of DALUM Beverage Equipment, based in Søndersø, Denmark and founded by Kim Dalum, PhD. DALUM’s mission is to make a significant contribution to the reduction of global CO2 emissions in the growing craft beverage industry by providing affordable, advanced technologies. The company is committed to establishing itself as the premiere provider of CO2 recovery and liquification equipment for the craft brewing and beverage industries. Visit dalumequipment.com to learn more.

