Minister Dion George unveils new children’s edutainment area at Pretoria National Botanical Garden, 10 Dec

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, will unveil the new Children’s Edutainment Garden at the Pretoria National Botanical Garden ahead of the festive season.

The project, funded by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Green Open Space Management programme (GOSM), underscores the department’s commitment to contributing to the sustainable use of the country’s environmental resources.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event as per the details below:

Date: 10 December 2024

Time: 12:00

Venue: Pretoria National Botanical Garden, 2 Cussonia Road, Brummeria, Pretoria, 0002

To RSVP, please contact Lebohang Mokhele on 0633190625 / L.Mokhele@sanbi.org.za or Michael Mokoena on 082 906 5795 / mmokoena@dffe.gov.za or Banele Mabena on 066 420 0144 / smabena@dffe.gov.za

For media inquiries please contact Nontsikelelo Mpulo 082 782 7143 / n.mpulo@sanbi.org.za or Peter Mbelengwa 082 611 8197 / pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za or Thobile Zulu-Molobi 082 513 7154 / tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

