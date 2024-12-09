Home Affairs launches eRecruitment platform

The Department of Home Affairs is proud to announce that we have taken yet another step towards the digital transformation of our department through the launch of a dedicated eRecruitment platform.

In keeping with our commitment to digitally transform and automate all business processes and service offerings, as well as to recruit the best available talent in the digital age, the Department of Home Affairs is delighted to launch our first-ever eRecruitment portal, providing prospective job applicants with the opportunity to view and apply for all departmental vacancies online without the hassle of paperwork for applicants or the department.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber said: “Online recruitment has long been a standard practice in the private sector, and it is high time that government catches up. Since day one, I have said that digital transformation is the apex priority for Home Affairs. The launch of our very own eRecruitment platform takes us closer towards achieving that goal.”

Minister Schreiber added: “This platform will enable us to remove paper documentation from the application process. eRecruitment provides a window into what we want the future to look like under our five-year vision to deliver a digital-first organisation. Indeed, for prospective job applicants, the eRecruitment platform has delivered Home Affairs @ Home.”

The eRecruitment platform can be viewed here: https://eRecruitment.dha.gov.za

