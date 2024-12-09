Google Doc Real-Time Sync Revolutionizes SMP Players for Digital Signage

Google Doc Real-Time Sync with CAYIN SMP Players for Digital Signage

CAYIN Technology introduces a new SMP players, enabling real-time Google Doc sync to simplify digital signage management and supporting multi-output upgrades.

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAYIN Technology unveils its latest SMP-2400 digital signage player, revolutionizing content management with seamless Google Doc integration. Users can instantly sync updates from Google Docs to their digital signage displays, streamlining workflow efficiency.Real-Time Sync, Simplified OperationsWith user-friendly integration, SMP players eliminate the learning curve. Perfect for applications like restaurant menu updates and real-time event notifications, this feature significantly enhances content publishing efficiency.SMP-2400 supports dual outputs by default, with an option to upgrade to triple-output for greater customization and versatility.Renowned for stability, performance, and convenience, SMP-2400 empowers businesses to achieve operational excellence.Contact UsTo learn more, contact CAYIN Technology’s sales team. For detailed instructions, visit the FAQ or https://www.cayintech.com/support/faq_page/SMP_CMS_integration_with_Google_Docs.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.