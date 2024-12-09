Land Reform and Rural Development on FAO Council 176th Session

I thank you Chairperson,

South Africa appreciated the Secretariat document CL176/4 on the “Global food security challenges and its drivers”.

With reference to the update on FAO’s interaction with the G20 as contained in the document, South Africa wishes to inform the council that on 1 December 2024, South Africa assumed the presidency of the G20.

South Africa’s overarching theme will include “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’’.

The G20 plays an influential role, not only shaping the global discussion on economic governance, but is also an important vehicle to advance the developmental agenda of the Global South, and particularly Africa’s development priorities.

During South Africa’s Presidency of the G20, we will place Africa’s development at the top of the agenda. South Africa will use the opportunity to advance the priorities of the African Union’s “Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want”, in close collaboration with the African Union.

For South Africa, it is important that the G20 remains sensitive to the needs of the developing economies of Africa and that of the Global South.

South Africa firmly believes that the G20, with the United Nations (UN) at the centre, are vitally important in accelerating implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

South Africa’s G20 Presidency will drive the following high-level deliverables and priorities:

Priority 1 – Inclusive Economic Growth, Industrialisation, Employment and Inequality

Priority 2 – Food Security

Priority 3 – Artificial Intelligence and Innovation for Sustainable Development

On food security and agriculture, South Africa will build upon past priorities of the G20, especially those articulated during the Brazilian presidency. In this regard, South Africa will place a focus on the following:

a. Promotion of policies and investments that drive inclusive market participation towards improved food and nutrition security;

b. Empowering Youth and Women in Agrifood Systems;

c. Fostering Innovation and Technology Transfer in Agriculture and Agro-processing; and

d. Building climate resilience for sustainable agricultural production.

With these comments, South Africa looks forward to closely collaborate with FAO and the other Rome-based Agencies in pursuing the priorities of the G20 in 2025.

I thank you