Minister Siviwe Gwarube launches Safe Schools App, 9 Dec

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube, invites members of the media to the official launch of the Safe Schools App, a platform designed to monitor the eradication of pit toilets in schools across South Africa.

The Safe Schools App, developed and donated by Vodacom South Africa, is an important tool aimed at promoting accountability and transparency in addressing one of the most pressing challenges in the education sector. This initiative aligns with Minister Gwarube's strategy to leverage technological partnerships to drive systemic improvements in education outcomes.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, 09 December 2024

Time: 14:00 to 15:30

Venue: Department of Basic Education Conference Centre, 222 Struben Street, Pretoria CBD

The Minister will demonstrate the app's functionality and highlight its role in supporting the Department’s commitment to eradicating pit toilets by 31 March 2025, ensuring safety, dignity, and improved learning environments for all learners.

The platform will also be an important tool to crowd-source data on the continued existence of other unsafe toilets that were not part of the SAFE backlog that is being eradicated.

RSVP:

Please confirm your attendance by sending your name, organization, and contact details to Khala.T@dbe.gov.za or call 081 758 1546 by Sunday, 08 December 2024.

Join us as we showcase this collaborative effort to revolutionize infrastructure monitoring and enhance the quality of education in South Africa.

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546