PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release

December 9, 2024 Enactment of VAT refund mechanism for tourists seen to boost arrivals—Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian said that the enactment of the measure providing for a Value-Added Tax (VAT) Refund Mechanism for Non-Resident Tourists is expected to boost tourist arrivals beginning next year. "We expect the increase in tourist arrivals to translate into employment opportunities across tourism-related industries such as hotels and hospitality, transportation, travel facilitation, and entertainment, among others, following the law signed by the President this morning in Malacañang," said Gatchalian, the sponsor and author of the measure. According to him, the measure is meant to support the current administration's efforts to boost tourism in the country. "By allowing foreign visitors to claim VAT refunds on goods they purchase in our country, we create an environment that not only attracts more tourists but also encourages them to spend more on our products, which will eventually be taken out of the country," explained Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. He emphasized that any revenue loss that the government will incur from the VAT refund will be compensated by economic activities that the measure is expected to generate. "The measure is about the long-term growth of our tourism industry and economy as a whole," he said. The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) collects a 12% VAT on goods sold in the country. The lawmaker said an increase in spending by tourists is expected to generate more jobs, stimulate local industries, and boost economic growth. "This law is not just about short-term gains but about the long-term growth of our tourism industry and economy as a whole," Gatchalian emphasized, citing projections made by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) that the fiscal reform would generate P3.3 billion to P5.7 billion pesos in tourism revenue per annum. "Ang batas na ito ay isang pamumuhunan sa ating sektor ng turismo at sa pamamagitan nito ay magkakaroon ng oportunidad ang marami sa ating mga kababayan," he added. Pagsasabatas ng VAT refund para sa mga turista magpapalakas sa sektor ng turismo—Gatchalian Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang pagsasabatas ng Value-Added Tax (VAT) Refund para sa mga dayuhang turista ay inaasahang magpapalakas sa sektor ng turismo sa bansa simula sa susunod na taon. "Inaasahan natin ang pagdami ng mga turistang dadating sa bansa na magpapausbong sa turismo na siya ring magbibigay ng mas maraming trabaho sa mga industriyang may kinalaman sa turismo tulad ng mga hotel at hospitality, transportasyon, travel facilitation, at entertainment, bukod sa iba pa," sabi ni Gatchalian kasunod ng pagsasabatas ng naturang panukala ngayong araw. Si Gatchalian ang nag-sponsor at may-akda ng panukalang batas. Ayon sa kanya, ang batas ay may layong suportahan ang mga pagsisikap ng kasalukuyang administrasyon na palakasin ang turismo sa bansa. "Sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay sa mga dayuhang turista ng karapatan na mag-claim ng VAT refund sa mga produktong nabili nila sa Pilipinas, inaasahan nating hindi lang tayo makakaakit ng mas maraming turista, mahihikayat din nating silang mamili ng mas maraming produkto sa bansa na sa kalaunan ay dadalhin nila sa labas ng bansa," paliwanag ni Gatchalian, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means. Binigyang-diin niya na ang anumang revenue loss ng gobyerno mula sa VAT refund ay mapupunan ng mga economic activities na inaasahang idudulot ng batas. "Ang batas ay makakatulong sa pangmatagalang paglago ng turismo at ekonomiya sa kabuuan," aniya. Kinokolekta ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) ang 12% VAT sa mga produktong ibinebenta sa bansa. Sinabi ng mambabatas na ang pagtaas sa paggasta ng mga turista o increased spending ay inaasahang lilikha ng mas maraming trabaho, magpapasigla sa mga lokal na industriya, at magpapalakas sa ekonomiya. "Ang batas na ito ay hindi lamang tungkol sa short-term gains kundi tungkol sa long -term growth o pangmatagalang paglago ng turismo at ekonomiya sa kabuuan," diin ni Gatchalian. Aniya, may projection ang National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) na ang reporma sa pananalapi ay magdudulot ng P3.3 bilyon hanggang P5.7 bilyon na kita sa turismo kada taon. "Ang batas na ito ay isang pamumuhunan sa ating sektor ng turismo at sa pamamagitan nito ay magkakaroon ng oportunidad ang marami nating mga kababayan," dagdag niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.