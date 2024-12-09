PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release

December 9, 2024 Villar thanks PBBM for signing RCEF Law extension Senator Cynthia Villar thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday after the latter signed Republic Act 12078, that amends the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL), which further provides protection of local rice producers and to respond to the appeals of stakeholders in the rice industry. Villar, who sponsored the extension and amendments to the RTL lauded the development, saying it will greatly benefit the rice farmers in the country. "I am very happy that the President signed the law which extend life of the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL). This is an early Christmas gift for our farmers and cooperative associations, as it expands the scope and benefits due to them in the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF)," said Senator Villar, the main-sponsor of the RCEF Extension Law. Enacted in 2019, the RTL lifted quantitative restrictions on rice and introduced tariffs to guarantee the protection of Filipino rice producers. The Rice Tariffication Act amends the Agricultural Tariffication Act of 1996 (RA 8178). It ensures that farmers directly benefit from the liberalization of rice trading by providing P10 billion a year to the RCEF until 2024. The new law or RA 12078 extends the life of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), which is sourced from the tariffs collected from the importation of rice, until 2031. This also includes increasing the annual allotment of the RCEF to Thirty (30) Billion pesos until 2031. "This is a leap towards ensuring the long-term stability of the rice sector as we continue to support our farmers with the much-needed machinery, high- quality seeds, credit assistance, additional irrigation programs, and the essential training that they would need to make their yields more productive" added the Senator, the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food. To address rice supply shortage and the extraordinary increase in rice prices, a provision in the amended law also empowers the DA Secretary to respond to a declaration of rice food shortage and extraordinary increase of rice prices, where the DA can sell through government agencies such hospitals and jails and KADIWA outlets and replenish through procurement of locally produced rice from farmers and farmers' coop. RA 12078 law also authorizes the DA Secretary to designate importing entities, except for the National Food Authority, to import rice to supplement the supply of rice and steady prices. "This is a resounding victory for the many stakeholders and farmer groups that requested for the law to be extended with amendments. We are planting the seeds to a fruitful and productive future not only for our famers, but also for our beloved nation," said Senator Villar. The signed newly signed law on the amendments in the Rice Tariffication Law and Extending the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund and the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act are some of the laws principally authored by Senator Cynthia Villar, underscoring her commitment and advocacies in our agricultural sector. Villar nagpasalamat kay PBBM sa pagpirma ng RCEF Law extension Nagpasalamat si Senator Cynthia Villar kay Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. matapos nitong pirmahan ang Republic Act 12078, na nag-amyenda sa Rice Tariffication Law (RTL), at naglalayong magbigay ng karagdagang proteksyon sa mga lokal na producer ng bigas at tugunan ang mga apela ng mga stakeholder sa industriya ng bigas. Si Senator Villar ang nagsulong sa pagpapalawig at pag amyenda sa RTL, ay nasabi na malaki ang magiging benepisyo nito para sa mga magsasaka ng bigas sa bansa. "I am very happy that the President signed the law which extend life of the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL). This is an early Christmas gift for our farmers and cooperative associations, as it expands the scope and benefits due to them in the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF)," said ayon kay Villar na siyang main-sponsor ng RCEF Extension Law. Ipinasa noong 2019, ang Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) ay nag-alis ng mga quantitative restriction sa bigas at nagpatupad ng mga taripa upang matiyak ang proteksyon ng mga lokal na producer ng bigas sa Pilipinas. Ang Rice Tariffication Act ay nag-aamyenda sa Agricultural Tariffication Act ng 1996 (RA 8178). Tinitiyak ng batas na ito na ang mga magsasaka ay direktang makikinabang mula sa liberalisasyon ng kalakalan ng bigas sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng P10 bilyon bawat taon sa Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) hanggang 2024. Ang bagong batas, o RA 12078, ay nagpapalawig sa bisa ng Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), na pinagmumulan ng pondo mula sa mga taripang kinokolekta mula sa pag-import ng bigas, hanggang 2031. Kasama rin dito ang pagtaas ng taunang alokasyon ng RCEF sa Tatlumpung (30) Bilyong piso hanggang 2031. "This is a leap towards ensuring the long-term stability of the rice sector as we continue to support our farmers with the much-needed machinery, high- quality seeds, credit assistance, additional irrigation programs, and the essential training that they would need to make their yields more productive" dagdag ng Senador na siyang, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food. Upang matugunan ang kakulangan sa suplay ng bigas at ang pambihirang pagtaas ng presyo ng nito, isang probisyon sa binagong batas ang nagbibigay kapangyarihan sa Kalihim ng Department of Agriculture (DA) na tumugon sa deklarasyon ng kakulangan sa suplay ng bigas at pambihirang pagtaas ng presyo. Dito, maaaring magbenta ang DA sa pamamagitan ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno tulad ng mga ospital, bilangguan, at KADIWA outlets, at magpuno ng suplay sa pamamagitan ng pagbili ng bigas mula sa mga lokal na magsasaka at kooperatiba ng mga magsasaka. Pinapayagan din ng RA 12078 ang Kalihim ng DA na magtalaga ng mga eentities na mag-iimport ng bigas, maliban sa National Food Authority, upang mapunan ang suplay ng bigas at mapanatili ang katatagan ng mga presyo. "This is a resounding victory for the many stakeholders and farmer groups that requested for the law to be extended with amendments. We are planting the seeds to a fruitful and productive future not only for our famers, but also for our beloved nation," said Senator Villar. Ang bagong pinirmahang batas na nag-aamyenda sa Rice Tariffication Law at nagpapalawig sa Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, pati na rin ang Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, ay ilan sa mga batas na pangunahing isinulong ni Senator Cynthia Villar, na nagpapakita ng kanyang matibay na komitment at mga adbokasiya para sa sektor ng agrikultura sa ating bansa.

