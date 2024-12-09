Thai MICE Industry Makes Strong Comeback Recording 42% Rise in Overseas Travelers in 2024

BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thailand’s MICE industry posted an impressive 42% rise in overseas MICE travelers in its 2024 fiscal year (October 2023 -September 2024) totaling 1.16 million travelers, putting it closer to the record high of 1.2 million travelers achieved pre-pandemic in 2019, according to the statistics of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).

Looking into 2025, the country shows signs of more vibrancy as it will be hosting a series of large-scale international events, ranging from 5,000 pax to 10,000 pax per event.

The soaring performance of Thai MICE industry in 2024 fiscal year is a result of 1.16 million overseas MICE travelers. It represents a 42% increase from 810,000 pax achieved in 2023 fiscal year. The figure almost levels 1.2 million, a historic high achieved pre-pandemic in 2019. The top ten market sources are China, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, the US and Japan, respectively. Focusing on the European and UK markets, the top five are Germany, the UK, Russia, France and Italy.

The top performing sector is convention recording nearly 200% increase of delegates from 2023, followed by incentive travel, exhibition and meeting. One major highlight of convention is the 74th FIFA Congress taking place in May in Bangkok, making Thailand the first Southeast Asian nation to host the congress of football governing body. ICCA Congress in Bangkok also made a historic performance. With 1,100 attendances, it is the largest annual gathering of ICCA ever held in the Asia-Pacific.

In 2025, Thailand is again poised to record growth as the country will be hosting a series of TCEB-supported international events of large-scale attendances, which cover many industrial sectors.

Money 20/20 Asia 2025, a fintech event, will take place in April in Bangkok with an anticipated 5,000 attending delegates representing start-ups, financial bodies and tech enterprises.

International Diabetes Federation (IDF) World Diabetes Congress 2025, which is due in April in Bangkok, aims to advance research in diabetes treatment and push the disease into universal coverage of the public health policy globally. With an expected 10,000 attendances, it will be the first time that this world congress makes a foothold in the Southeast Asian region.

Asia Pacific Life Insurance Congress (APLIC 2025) due in May in Bangkok is expected to attract 10,000 delegates comprising life insurance agents and professional financial consultants. The congress is aimed at upgrading life insurance professionals.

THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025, a premier trade show dedicated to food products and beverages, innovation and technology, is due in May in Bangkok. It is one B2B highlight in exhibition calendar of Thailand and is expected to attract 85,000 participants.

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of TCEB stated: “With the record performance in 2024, TCEB would like to thank overseas MICE travelers for their trust and confidence in Thailand. TCEB and Thai MICE entrepreneurs will always strive to deliver high value to clients because we are well-aware that the economic challenges are driving the needs for more return on investment and return on experience. In this connection, we aim to achieve higher at 1.4 million overseas travelers in 2025 fiscal year.”

For more information, contact TCEB at: pr@tceb.or.th

Thailand MICE – Meet the Magic

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND’S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country’s strategic industries and national economy.

