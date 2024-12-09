Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Auglaize Village of Minster
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Belmont Mental Health and Recovery Board Belmont, Harrison and Monroe Counties
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Clinton Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Village of East Palestine
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Coshocton County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Psycho Social Therapies, LTD
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Ohio Lottery Commission
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Euclid Avenue Development Corporation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke New Madison Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware Porter-Kingston Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Franklin Village of Marble Cliff
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Upper Arlington City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Blendon Township
Special Audit
3/23/2016 TO 5/25/2022		 Special Audit FFR
Oakstone Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton University of Cincinnati Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Richfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Knox Butler Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Lucas Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Miami Valley Communications Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit Akron-Summit County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Richfield Joint Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Village of Sugarcreek
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

