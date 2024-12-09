Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Auglaize
|Village of Minster
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|Mental Health and Recovery Board Belmont, Harrison and Monroe Counties
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Clinton
|Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Village of East Palestine
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Psycho Social Therapies, LTD
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Ohio Lottery Commission
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Euclid Avenue Development Corporation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|New Madison Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware
|Porter-Kingston Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Franklin
|Village of Marble Cliff
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Upper Arlington City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Blendon Township
Special Audit
3/23/2016 TO 5/25/2022
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Oakstone Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|University of Cincinnati Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Richfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Butler Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Lucas
|Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Miami Valley Communications Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit
|Akron-Summit County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Richfield Joint Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Sugarcreek
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
