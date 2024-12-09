Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Auglaize Village of Minster

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Belmont Mental Health and Recovery Board Belmont, Harrison and Monroe Counties

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Clinton Marion Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana Village of East Palestine

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Coshocton Coshocton County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Psycho Social Therapies, LTD

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Ohio Lottery Commission

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Euclid Avenue Development Corporation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke New Madison Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Delaware Porter-Kingston Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Franklin Village of Marble Cliff

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Upper Arlington City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Blendon Township

Special Audit

3/23/2016 TO 5/25/2022 Special Audit FFR

Oakstone Community School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton University of Cincinnati Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Richfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Knox Butler Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Lucas Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Montgomery Miami Valley Communications Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Summit Akron-Summit County Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Richfield Joint Recreation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Village of Sugarcreek

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

