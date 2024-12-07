Submit Release
GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO WESTERN GOVERNORS’ ASSOCIATION MEETING

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR 
KE KIAʻĀINA

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 7, 2024

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., will leave the state on Saturday, December 7, to travel to the Western Governors’ Association (WGA) winter meeting in Nevada.

Governor Green will engage in critical discussions with his peers on pressing topics such as community housing needs and challenges with insurance following natural disasters like wildfires. He will also meet with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to address issues related to healthcare access, emergency responses after wildfires, insurance issues states are facing and federal support for state programs. The meeting will provide a platform for collaborative solutions to improve resilience and community support, aligning with ongoing state priorities. 

Governor Green will return to Honolulu on Tuesday, December 10. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the evening of December 7 through the evening of December 10.

Media Contacts:   

Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Phone: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]

 

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]

 

