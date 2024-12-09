NEWS RELEASE – Star Light, Star Bright Christmas Program Reunites Incarcerated Women With Their Children

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

STAR LIGHT, STAR BRIGHT CHRISTMAS PROGRAM REUNITES INCARCERATED WOMEN WITH THEIR CHILDREN

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 7, 2024

HONOLULU — The Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) hosted a Star Light, Star Bright Kids’ Day event in collaboration with the Pūʻā Foundation and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Honolulu Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

Mothers greeted their children with warm hugs as soon as keiki entered the facility’s Maunawili Cottage courtyard with their caregivers. Ten mothers, 18 children and 10 caregivers participated in the Christmas program.

Some children and caregivers were flown to Oʻahu from Maui and Hawaiʻi island to participate in the program thanks to donations. The donations also helped provide gifts for keiki at the event.

Families spent three-and-a-half hours together where they enjoyed a puppet show, arts and crafts, games and activities. Approximately 30 volunteers from the Pūʻā Foundation as well as 12 inmates helped facilitate activities.

Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation attended the event and greeted mothers, children, staff and volunteers.

“Event like this for the mothers and the children, staff and volunteers, it reinforces one, the bonds between the mother and child and two, it lets them see that there are other people out there that care about them that want them to succeed,” Director Johnson said.

Johnson thanked the staff and volunteers for their dedication and hard work organizing the event. “We couldn’t have done this without them,” Johnson said.

Bishop Larry Silva of the Diocese of Honolulu also attended Saturday’s event and offered a blessing to families.

For more than 20 years, the Diocese of Honolulu has been working with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (formerly called Department of Public Safety) to help incarcerated mothers bond with their keiki.

During Saturday’s program, the Sisters of the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts sang songs with families and students from Sacred Hearts Academy performed hula.

WCCC Warden Ione “Noni” Guillonta said, “Events like this are critical to help mothers maintain their connection with their children.”

Santa Claus also visited keiki and their mothers at the gathering. During the event, families enjoyed shave ice, cupcakes and taking family photos with Santa. Children and caregivers left the facility with presents, books and gift cards.

Saturday’s event was WCCC’s sixth Kids’ Day event for the year. The facility hosts the events annually in collaboration with various community and faith-based organizations.

Photos and video of Saturday’s Kids’ Day event are available at the following link: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1dapMFWgPK83P9L7pFrRE2wa4VNZZlnRx.

