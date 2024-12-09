PMY Welcomes Digital Mortar Team as Part of Continued Growth in its Intelligence Business

Visualization of a stadium using advanced LiDAR technology for precision mapping and enhanced event management

PMY Group is pleased to welcome the talented team from Digital Mortar, a US-based crowd intelligence company, founded by Gary Angel and Jesse Gross in 2016

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PMY Group (PMY) is pleased to welcome the talented team from Digital Mortar, a US-based crowd intelligence company, founded by Gary Angel and Jesse Gross in 2016. Over an eight-year journey, the team has developed a best-in-class software platform that leverages LiDAR and camera data to visualize, analyze, and report on people movement and flow. Their technology has been deployed at major venues, including Vancouver Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, SoFi Stadium, Meta, USPS, and New Jersey Transit.

Gary Angel, Senior Vice President of Digital and Growth, and Jesse Gross, Head of Product & Delivery, will lead the integration of Digital Mortar’s capabilities into PMY’s intelligence platform – Optic. This collaboration will offer a powerful set of new features and use cases to PMY’s global client base.

Optic provides clients with powerful venue and crowd intelligence. Agnostic to technology infrastructure, it fuses multiple data sources to offer actionable insights, enabling clients to address critical commercial, operational, and experiential opportunities in real-time.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Gary, Jesse, and their talented team to PMY,” said Chief Executive Paul Yeomans. "Their deep expertise in software, data, and analytics will accelerate delivery of solutions for our clients seeking to embrace a data driven approach to business operations.”

“Becoming part of PMY gives us an incredible opportunity to amplify our work in crowd intelligence,” added Gary Angel. “By combining our technology with Optic, we’ll deliver advanced tools and insights, empowering clients with smarter, data-driven decision-making across a wider range of industries."

Please join us in welcoming the Digital Mortar team to PMY. Together, we are paving the way for the next generation of data-driven insights.

For more information, visit www.pmygroup.com

